Claudia Winkleman shares emotional 'goodbye' as she leaves BBC role

Claudia Winkleman has shared an emotional "goodbye" with her listeners as she hosted her final show on BBC Radio 2 on Saturday.

The Strictly Come Dancing presenter joked that she was "allergic to goodbyes" as she addressed her listeners for the final time. Claudia then made sure to thank all the people who she had worked with, sharing her fears for how fans would react to her replacing Graham Norton on the network.

Her biggest thanks were reserved for those who tuned in to listen to her, and she finished her tenure on the radio station in style, choosing Wonderwall by Oasis as her sign-off song. See Claudia's emotional goodbye in full below…

The video was shared by BBC Radio 2's social media accounts and alongside the clip, it wrote: "Claudia says goodbye for now," to which the presenter responded with a series of heart emojis.

Claudia confirmed back in December that she would be stepping away from her radio role, explaining at the time: "I absolutely love Radio 2 and it’s been a privilege to host the Saturday morning show for three years. I will miss our amazing guests, our brilliant listeners and the one and only Sally Traffic.

"The truth is my children are growing up inordinately fast so I have decided to follow them around at home before they leave for good. I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who works on the show, I will continue to visit with badly made biscuits and will pester the bosses to present the odd special."

Claudia will be replaced by comedian Romesh Ranganathan, and it's clear that the 52-year-old supports the decision, as she enthused: "I couldn't be happier that Romesh is taking over Saturday mornings on Radio 2. He is brilliantly laugh-out-loud funny, and I’ll listen every single week as my kids beg me to leave them alone."

Claudia is a mum to three children, Jake, 20, Matilda, 17, and Arthur, 12. In 2019, Claudia chatted to Notebook magazine about her children growing up, saying: "I used to follow Jake around and still try to chop up his sausages. I would be like, 'Can I hold your hand and say love you so much in front of all your friends?'

"But as they grow up, they become really funny and great company, so you go, OK. It's just a different relationship. So I'm no longer just feeding you and licking your neck, you are the best person I know to go out for dinner with."

The mum-of-three has also revealed that her son Jake initially wasn't supportive of the star presenting Strictly Come Dancing. When asked on the Dish podcast if her children ever watch her in the studio, Claudia shared: "My son, about four years ago, he went, 'Mum, you have got to stop doing that show.'"

"'You have got to stop.' God love him. He didn't really understand, he was like, 'Could you just work on Match of the Day?' I was like, I can't spell football, that's not how it works, and he went, 'But you also don't ballroom dance.'