David and Victoria Beckham enjoy very romantic evening together The celebrity couple are currently on holiday in Bali

The Beckhams are away in Bali during the summer holidays, and David and Victoria have adored spending some quality time together with their children and each other. On Tuesday, Victoria shared a sneak-peak of her romantic evening in with her footballer husband, by posting a photograph of their bed covered in roses spelling out the initials of their names: "VB and DB." The former Spice Girl simply wrote besides the picture: "Good night kisses x." Earlier in the evening, the couple had watched a fire display, presumably at their holiday resort. Victoria shared a photo of a love heart shaped flame. "Kisses from far away," she said.

David and Victoria Beckham enjoyed watching a romantic fire display while in Bali

David and Victoria arrived in Bali two weeks ago and have been sharing some idyllic holiday snaps on social media, including photos of their activities, such as cooking classes and even a Spice World movie night! Their trip got off to a dramatic start when a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Bali's neighbouring island of Lombok on Sunday. David and Victoria were thought to be around 60 miles away from the epicentre of the earthquake, which has seen the death toll rise to over 347 people.

The holiday follows shortly after divorce rumours circulated the internet, which lead to David and Victoria quickly denying that their marriage was in trouble. They addressed the allegations in June after bookies suspended betting on their split. A representative for the Beckhams told HELLO!: "There is no impending statement, no divorce." They also told other outlets that the reports were a "very bizarre and an embarrassing waste of time".

The couple had the cutest welcome when they went back to their room

The couple have been married since 1999, and are the proud parents to four children – Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, seven. The family spend their time between London and the USA, where they have homes in LA and Miami. Victoria has previously been open about the fact their relationship has its ups and downs like everyone else, revealing that despite any challenges they may face, they still enjoy having a good time together.

