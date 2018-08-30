Desert Island Discs' Kirsty Young taking break for health reasons Read Kirsty's statement here

Kirsty Young has announced that she is taking a break from the popular BBC Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs as she is struggling with a form of fibromyalgia. In a statement confirming that she would be taking some time off, Kirsty said: "Casting away some of the world's most fascinating people is a wonderful job – however, I'm having to take some time away… as I'm suffering from a form of fibromyalgia. I wish Lauren [Laverne] all the best, I know she will be great. I very much look forward to getting back to good health and back to work."

Kirsty is taking a break from the show

Speaking about hosting the show while Kirsty is away, Lauren said: "It's a huge honour to be asked to cover my favourite programme on behalf of one of my heroes. As a listener first and foremost I know what a special place [Desert Island Discs] holds in the hearts of the British public. So much of that is down to the warmth, wit and peerless skill of Kirsty Young. I wish Kirsty better and will do my very best to look after Desert Island Discs until her return."

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that causes widespread pain over the body, and other symptoms can include extreme tiredness, muscle stiffness, headaches, memory problems and IBS. Famous faces who suffer from the condition include Lady Gaga, who was forced to cancel shows on her tour due to her illness. Speaking about the syndrome, she said: "I wish to help raise awareness & connect people who have it." Morgan Freeman has also suffered from fibromyalgia after his hand was paralysed in a car crash in 2008. He told Esquire: "It's the fibromyalgia. Up and down the arm. That's where it gets so bad. Excruciating."

