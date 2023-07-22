Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande’s rumored beau Ethan Slater

In a surprising revelation that has left fans abuzz, singer Ariana Grande is reported to be dating Ethan Slater, her co-star in the much-anticipated two-part adaptation of the Broadway musical Wicked.

This surprising twist follows closely on the heels of the announcement of Ariana's split from husband Dalton Gomez, after two years of wedded bliss.

While the suspense surrounding the Jon M. Chu-directed film adaptation of Wicked builds up – Part One is slated for a late 2024 release, with Part Two set for the following year – fans will undoubtedly be excited to see Ariana and Ethan's on-screen chemistry.

Ariana will be enchanting audiences in her role as the good witch Glinda, and Ethan will be portraying Boq, a Munchkin smitten by Glinda.

© Instagram Ariana with Ethan

Despite his affection remaining unrequited, Glinda plays cupid for him at an Ozdust Ballroom party, and Boq eventually transforms into the Tin Man.

So, who exactly is Ethan Slater? The 31-year-old actor gained widespread recognition for his starring role in the Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants.

He has also made appearances on popular shows such as Fosse/Vernon and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

© Instagram Ethan with his wife Lilly

Ethan had been in a marital bond with Lilly Jay since 2018, and they share a young son. However, reports have surfaced that the couple are currently separated.

As of yet, Lilly has refrained from commenting on their separation or Ethan's budding relationship with Ariana.

Ethan and Ariana are believed to have sparked their connection on the sets of Wicked, which started filming in late 2022. E! News first reported that Ariana and Ethan recently began dating.

Ethan and Lily

Ethan and Lilly, both alumni of Georgetown Day School in Washington, D.C., started dating in 2012, two years after graduating from high school.

"Just this past summer, we got engaged, and I have GDS to thank for being the place I first got to know and fall in love with my future wife," Ethan shared in a 2017 interview with Georgetown Days Magazine.

They tied the knot in November 2018, and Ethan expressed his love for Lilly in an anniversary post on Instagram, celebrating their humor-filled marriage.

© Bruce Glikas Ethan Slater is reportedly dating Ariana

In 2022, the couple welcomed their first child into their lives. Ethan made a vague but adorable announcement on Instagram, sharing a picture of a Wicked-themed onesie for the baby, and later revealed they had a baby boy in a Mother's Day tribute to Lilly.

Wicked the Musical

Ethan's journey to stardom began in earnest when he auditioned for the SpongeBob SquarePants musical while a sophomore at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Winning the lead role, he made his Broadway debut when the show premiered in December 2017.

A testament to his talent, Ethan was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical in 2018.