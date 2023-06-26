Ariana Grande is almost unrecognizable in childhood photo as she marks milestone birthday – check out the celeb tributes

Famous friends of the 'No Tears Left to Cry' singer left her several tributes

Ariana Grande really has grown up right in front of our eyes! The songstress celebrated her big 3-0 bright and early on Monday, June 26 in the sweetest way.

She took to Instagram on her birthday morning with a childhood throwback of herself at home sitting in front of a Christmas tree, wearing a frock and gingham overalls that immediately screamed Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

She lovingly wrote to herself: "Hbd, tiny! I trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you," with several bubble emojis and the number "30" embedded between them.

Speaking of The Wizard of Oz, her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo was one of the first to react with a heartfelt dedication to her friend and colleague.

She wrote: "Happy birthday babylove, it is a joy to be in your life at this moment in time. May the light you experience from the growth you have allowed yourself keep growing and glowing!! I love you, here’s to many more years my love."

Ariana marked her 30th birthday with the most adorable throwback

Jennifer Garner wrote: "If you're not flirty and thriving, I don't know who is – happy birthday, @arianagrande!! XX," and Lena Waithe added: "Happy birthday, sis! Such a joy to be in your orbit!"

Kris Jenner also commented: "Happy Birthday sending lots of love!!!" while Keala Settle gushed: "HBD angel xxxxx," and Jonathan Van Ness simply said: "Happiest birthday honey!!" as did many of her other fans and followers.

The star made her debut as a performer in 2008's Broadway musical "13"

Ariana began her career in the spotlight half a life ago, making her broadway debut at the age of 15 in the musical 13, and rose to fame when she played Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon series Victorious and its spin-off Sam & Cat, starting in 2010.

She made her musical debut in 2013 with the top ten hit 'The Way,' and six albums, seven number one singles, several more top tens, 30 Guinness World Records, and two Grammys later, she's one of the world's most recognizable celebrities, renowned for not just her music, but also her REM cosmetics line, fragrances, advocacy, and social media presence.

She has since become one of the most famous people in the world

Ahead of any surprise album drops, Ariana will next be seen in Jon M. Chu's adaptation of Wicked alongside Cynthia, Jonathan Bailey, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh.

The first movie in the two-parter will be released on November 27, 2024, with Wicked: Part Two coming out November 26 the following year.

Ariana's reaction to learning she received the role of Galinda in "Wicked"

After production wrapped on the first part, the 'Positions' hitmaker took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to the movie and its team, writing: "Halfway.

"I am so grateful, I don't know what to do or say… to be here in Oz where everyday is a life changing one… to be feeling, learning and growing so much at such a disarming speed… to feel so much love around me, to begin each day before the sun is up and to end after it sets… to hold my brilliant twin flame/sister Cynthia's beautiful, green hands every day… to work in the safest, most beautiful and loving, biggest-yet-most-intimate/tiny-feeling spaces… to be lead by thee most thoughtful, brilliant, compassionate and warmest possible director on this planet, my other Ozian best friend ever Jon...

The singer and actress shared a loving tribute to her "Wicked" team

"I don't want it to end. So while I am still here, present, now, I just wanted to….exclaim my tremendous gratitution! And allow my heart to overflow.

"Happy halfway to this most beautiful crew. My fellow Ozians. My heart will be stuck here forever."