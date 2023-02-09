Pete Davidson's dating history: From Kim Kardashian to Chase Sui Wonders The comedian has been linked to a number of stars

Pete Davidson has enjoyed a string of romantic relationships with some of Hollywood's hottest stars. Whilst the stand-up comedian is currently dating Chase Sui Wonders, Pete, 29, has previously been linked to Side to Side hitmaker Ariana Grande, TV royalty Kim Kardashian and Bridgerton superstar Phoebe Dynevor amongst many others.

Read on to discover Pete's very public dating history…

Carly Aquilino

Pete dated fellow stand-up comedian Carly Aquilino in 2015. In 2020, the lovebirds both starred in The King of Staten Island, with Pete taking on the role of Scott Carlin, and Carly excelling in her role as Tara.

The couple's romance was short-lived and in 2018, Carly appeared to Snub Pete's engagement to Ariana Grande. According to Us Weekly, Carly posted a screenshot of a text message she'd received which read: "I know I'm the 9 billionth person to text you today about this, but… I can't".

Alongside the snapshot, she penned: "My day in a text message."

Cazzie David

From one comedian to the next, Pete subsequently found love with Larry David's daughter, Cazzie. The besotted couple dated for two years before eventually calling it quits in May 2018.

At the time of their split, Pete told Complex: "We're not together anymore. Very talented girl, she'll be great and she'll be fine. Yeah I think she'll be OK." And in 2020, Cazzie candidly spoke about the moment she found out about Pete's blossoming romance with songstress, Ariana.

In her book of essays titled No One Asked For This, Cazzie explained how she "shook uncontrollably" in her dad Larry David's arms.

Ariana Grande

Swiftly after moving on from Cazzie, Pete enjoyed a whirlwind romance with brunette beauty, Arianna Grande. Just one month after going official, Pete paid the ultimate tribute to his lover with a permanent change to his appearance: an inking behind his ear of Ariana's Dangerous Woman bunny mask.

And the tattoo tributes didn't end there… the comedian expanded his collection with a touching inking of Ariana's initials 'AG'.

In June 2018, Pete and Ariana hit the headlines with news of their surprise engagement. Pete got down on one knee with a $93,000 pear-shaped engagement ring from Greg Yuna.

Despite falling head over heels for one another, the smitten couple called off their engagement in October 2018 after just five months together. The demise of their romance coincided with the tragic passing of Ariana's ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Hinting that the rapper's death may have contributed to their split, Pete told Charlamagne Tha God: "I was like, 'Listen, I get it, do whatever you've got to do, I'll be here.' I think I said, 'I'll be here until you don't want me to be here.' I pretty much knew it was around over after that. That was really horrible, and I can't image what that [expletive] is like."

He continued: "All I do know is that she really loved the [expletive] out of him, and she wasn't putting on a show or anything."

Kate Beckinsale

After moving on from Ariana, Pete found love with English actress, Kate Beckinsale, despite their 20-year age gap. The duo met at a Golden Globes party in January 2019 before later confirming their romance in March that year.

Shining a light on their budding relationship, Kate told LA Times: "I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It's all quite shocking, and something to get used to.

She added: "I think if you liked the person less, you would bow out of it. If that were the main thrust of the relationship, there would be a problem. But it's not."

The pair went their separate ways in April 2019 after a brief romance.

Margaret Qualley

Just four months later, Pete was romantically linked to Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley. Their romance was short-lived however, and the couple broke up in October that same year.

Reflecting on their bond, Margaret's famous mom, Annie MacDowell told Page Six: "She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much… They have a nice relationship."

Kaia Gerber

In October 2019, Pete enjoyed a romantic fling with Cindy Crawford's mini-me daughter, Kaia Gerber. The duo dated for a couple of months before splitting in January 2020. Opening up about their relationship, Pete told Charlamagne Tha God: "We were dating for a few months. She's very young, and I'm [expletive] going through a lot and it was before I went to rehab.

"It's just like, she should be having fun. She shouldn't have to worry about some dude that just has issues and [expletive]. She should be enjoying her work. It just wasn't the right place or the right time at all."

The star reportedly checked into a rehab center in Arizona which specialises in drug addiction, alcohol abuse and mental health.

Phoebe Dynevor

Pete started dating Bridergton's Phoebe in March 2021, with Pete flying over to the UK to spend time with his lover. In July, the couple were spotted at the Wimbledon Championships looking particularly cosy and totally enamoured.

In light of their long-distance relationship, however, Phoebe and Pete called it quits after five months.

Kim Kardashian

Kim K and Pete were first linked in October 2021 after she hosted Saturday Night Live (Pete joined the SNL cast in 2014). By November, the duo took their bond to the next level and went official with their relationship.

Tattoo lover Pete paid the sweetest tribute to Kim when he got a teeny tiny inking dedicated to his sweetheart. On his collarbone, Pete opted for a delicate inking which read: "Jasmine [infinity sign] Aladdin" – adorable!

Owing to their hectic work schedules, Kim and Pete's romance fizzled out in August 2022. During their 5-month relationship, Kim K officially filed for divorce from her rapper husband, Kanye West.

Emily Ratajkowski

Pete started dating catwalk queen Emily Ratajkowski in November 2022. According to reports, the couple met through mutual friends. Gushing about her celebrity crush, Emily had previously told Seth Meyers: "First of all, you should know that about Pete. Pete — he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive.

"I feel like only other men feel [that he isn't attractive]. Guys are like, 'Wow. What's that guy got?' And I'm like, I mean, he seems super charming. He's vulnerable. He's lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! [He has a] good relationship with his mom. We love it. It's hard to find them."

Sadly their whirlwind relationship was extremely short-lived, and the couple called it quits a month later in December.

Chase Sui Wonders

Pete and Chase, 26, were first linked in December 2022. The duo only confirmed their relationship in January this year after they were photographed holding hands and kissing at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The duo first met on the set of Bodies Bodies Bodies where they played a couple on screen. She is set to star opposite her beau once again with a stint in Pete’s upcoming Peacock program, Bupkis, with Edie Falco, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano and Kenan Thompson also taking part.

