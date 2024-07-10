Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's only son Wyatt surrounded by family on extra poignant day

Wyatt Russell celebrated his 38th birthday on July 10, and it was an extra special day for the actor as it was his first as a father-of-two.

Wyatt and his wife Meredith Hagner welcomed their second son, Boone, on February 13, 2024 revealing the news to fans on social media and sharing that the young boy was born a week early but healthy and leaving their "hearts overflowing".

© Getty Images Meredith Hagner and Wyatt Russell in January 2024

The 38-year-old is the only son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, and he marked the birthday celebrations in private with his growing family. Kurt and Goldie have also raised three other children: Oliver and Kate Hudson, whom Goldie welcomed with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and Boston Russell, whom Kurt welcomed with ex-wife Season Hubley.

The acting legends are also proud grandparents to eight – Boone and Wyatt's older son Buddy, and six others: Kate's kids, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani and Oliver's kids, Bodhi, Wilder, and Rio.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Wyatt and Kurt attend Apple TV+ New Series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Photo Call together

Wyatt is close with his parents, and recently starred alongside father Kurt in the smash Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which was recently confirmed for a second season.

In the series, based on the original Godzilla franchise, Kurt, 73, and Wyatt, 37, play Army officer Lee Shaw at different stages of his life, so while they don't share any scenes together, they do get to embody the exact same character.

© Instagram Wyatt Russell with wife Meredith Hagner after birth of their son Boone

Wyatt's birthday celebrations are sure to include his wife and children, however, and Meredith will be sure to make it a special day as she has long been a huge supporter of her husband's, recently praising his recent launch for a hard seltzer.

"Full disclosure, I was not expecting @drinklakehour to be good. My husband has been working painfully hard on developing this drink and I was bracing myself for it to be 'meh' simply because I think most hard seltzers are 'meh'," she honestly shared on social media.

© Instagram Wyatt Russell's wife Meredith Hagner poses with son Boone in her arms and son Buddy standing in front

"Also, when your endlessly curious partner tries their hand at a new business or hobby it really can go either way. A few years ago he tried to learn violin and I would have sawed my own arm off from the other room to escape it. Don’t even get me started on the business he wanted to start that combines deodorant and a container that has a wipe attached to the deodorant?"

"I am unbelievably proud of how tirelessly he’s worked," Meredith concluded. "I have a beverage coming out of my tits at 2 hour intervals, it’s called #breastmilk. I will argue it’s harder to make and more complex in its flavor profile, but I’ve learned in marriage it’s not a competition (I just always win)."

© Instagram Goldie and her children Oliver, Kate, and Wyatt in a childhood throwback

Wyatt is the youngest of the Hawn/Russell children, and was doted on as a child by his older half-siblings. He grew up with a passion for ice hockey, playing in college for the University of Alabama in Huntsville and pursuing a professional career until a 2010 injury saw him step off the ice.

He then followed his family into acting, and previously shared that he and Kurt had been offered opportunities to appear together on screen but "nothing really struck our fancy" until Monarch.