Kate Hudson finally addresses Nick Jonas 'relationship' with surprising confession

Kate Hudson is finally giving some insight into what really happened between her and Nick Jonas.

Back in 2015, when the "Jealous" singer had split from girlfriend Olivia Culpo, and the How to Lose a Guy in Ten Days actress had yet to start dating fiancé Danny Fujikawa, rumors swirled that the two were an item.

But despite hints from even the "Talk About Love" singer's family, including brother Oliver Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn, she never quite addressed their rumored fling — until now.

During an appearance on Andy Cohen's late night show Watch What Happens Live on July 17, Andy, who has been inquiring about Kate and Nick's rumored relationship for several years, once again tried to get to the bottom of it.

During his Plead the Fifth segment, he first said: "In 2015, 2016, there were countless rumors about you dating Nick Jonas, which you skirted around, including on this very show," before asking: "Looking back on it now, how would you characterize that relationship?"

Kate once again was coy with her answer, but said in response: "A moment? A moment," describing Nick as "lovely, fun, [and] kind."

© Instagram Kate has been engaged to Danny since 2021

She further shared: "He's like an old man in a young man's body, and we love him." Kate went on to start dating current fiancé Danny, with whom she shares daughter Rani Rose, six, in late 2016, while Nick started dating wife Priyanka Chopra in 2018; they tied the knot that year, and welcomed daughter Malti Marie, two, in January 2022.

After Kate and Nick, then 36 and 23, respectively, first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted together at Disney World in September 2015 — they were last seen in May 2016 — Nick confessed to Complex the following February: "Kate's incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that's beautiful."

© Getty Nick married Priyanka in 2018

In 2017, when Kate's mom Goldie took her turn at WWHL, and a fan called in to ask about her daughter's fling, the Overboard actress responded: "Oh, that's too funny! You know what? Let me tell you something: As long as the kids are having fun, I don't care."

© Getty The actress is a doting mom to three kids

Kate's brother Oliver was a little more mum on the topic when asked about it on WWHL in 2020, simply stating: "There are things my sister and I don't talk about."

© Instagram Priyanka and Nick welcomed baby Malti via surrogacy in January 2022

The Oscar-nominee, who started dating Danny in late 2016 recently also opened up during an appearance on Call Her Daddy about her year-long ban from men, which came at the suggestion of her therapist. "I couldn't flirt, none of it, but it was great," she said, explaining: "I was at that pace where I was like, 'I don't want to keep repeating any patterns anymore.'"

"It was strangely empowering," she added, explaining: "Because we were going through very specific types of therapy, it was really about figuring out certain things that were happening with me." The ban eventually led her to a "breakthrough," and moreover, she noted: "I was so happy single, I was single for three and a half years," before declaring: "If I didn't do that, I would have never ended up with Danny."