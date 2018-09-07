Who will be looking after baby Coco while Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are on X Factor? Who will be helping out the couple?

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field made a surprise announcement that they had welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Coco, via a surrogate on Friday. The couple, who already share two children, Theodora and Charlton, revealed that they were "delighted" by their new arrival, however, it will be an extremely busy time for the couple, who have also began judging together on X Factor. So who will be looking after the newborn while the pair are judges on the show together?

It is thought that Ayda's mum, Gwen Field, will step in with babysitting duties during the couple's busy time on the show, as she is very close to her daughter and her son-in-law Robbie. The Angels singer regularly shares fun videos with Gwen on Instagram, and previously shared a video where he quizzed her about his career. He said: "This a segment called 'Gweed sings it' Gweed is my mother-in-law." He then attempts to get Gwen to sing his hit single Angels but, even with a lot of coaxing, she struggles. Ayda, who is filming the funny moment, can be heard saying: "Big fan, she's a big fan. That's your mother-in-law." Ayda also shared a photo of herself in bed with Robbie and Ayda, and joking: "Bedtime. I love you mum, but this is getting awkward.'"

Gwen will certainly have to be a hands-on grandma as Robbie confirmed that he will be going on tour in South America and will miss some episodes of The X Factor in November. Chatting to Dan Wootton, he said: "I'm gutted that I've got to go. Genuinely, genuinely gutted that I've got to go. It was all booked in before. I'm going to go off and do a few gigs in South America. I'm looking forward to going down there because I haven't been there forever, but if I'd have known, it wouldn't be happening. Put it that way."

