Joanna Lumley opens up about depression and living a good life She has a revealing conversation on tonight's Jonathan Ross

Joanna Lumley opens up about her battle with sadness and depression during a chat with Jonathan Ross on his show which is aired tonight. The 72-year-old Absolutely Fabulous actress speaks to the ITV chat show host about her outstanding acting career, bouts of depression and thoughts on living a good life, in the revealing interview. The Daily Mail reports that she tells the show about he she can feel depressed for months at a time, explaining: “Occasionally I get eclipsed by sadness or depression, the black dog on your shoulder, and feel lousy for two or three months. And then one morning everything’s thrilling again.” She later adds in the conversation: "You’ve got to have lived life to the full and been grateful."

Ab Fab fans will be delighted to hear Joanna also talks to Jonathon about the show and the possibility of future episodes. She teases: "Jennifer Saunders wrote it. It belongs to her. If she says she’ll do more, she shall and if she won’t - and she has said she won’t - then she won’t." The comedy duo last reunited as beloved characters Edina and Patsy for the 2016 film which starred multiple cameos from A-list stars including supermodel Kate Moss.

Joanna also discusses her extensive travels around the world and how it affects her relationship with her husband, saying: "We are both independent. I love being on my own. When I’m away, I don't even phone home. Incidentally I come from a different generation where we couldn’t usually afford to phone home, so I’ve never been used to it. I like to write a postcard. I won’t phone, that takes your travelling head away from you… You don't want people keep phoning. If you're on the other side of the world it’s always the wrong time."

The Jonathon Ross show airs tonight on ITV at 9:45, with other guests including Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Paul Whitehouse and Ray Winston.