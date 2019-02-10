This is how BAFTAs host Joanna Lumley looks so amazing at 72 We want what she's having!

The beautiful Joanna Lumley was the hostess with the mostess at the BAFTA's 2019 on Sunday evening for the second year running. And what a great job she did! The 72-year-old Absolutely Fabulous star looked glowing, radiant, and much younger than her years as she presented the show. Her flawless skin was highlighted with subtle foundation and strong eye makeup accentuated her eyes. If you think the actress has a bathroom cabinet packed with pricey face creams, think again! In an old interview with the Sunday Times Style magazine, Joanna credited a pot of Astral moisturiser as her favourite bargain buy - and it costs a mere £2.99 in Boots. This has definitely shocked us.

"It comes in a little blue pot, cheap as chips – adore. It has never been tested on animals and is about the only thing I’ve never developed an allergy to," she explained. She also revealed that she just doesn't buy pricey skincare at all. "I don't usually buy expensive products because I'm mean." Fair enough JL! Joanna isn't the only fan of the cream - Kate Beckinsale and Amanda Holden have said they use it too.

£2.99, Astrall

Joanna also has great hair, and she doesn't buy the cream of the crop, either! The actress also loves a spritz of Elnett hairspray too. "Almost everybody I know has a long-standing love affair with Elnett. The strong version is like having an iron bedstead on your head."

£3.95, L'Oréal

Speaking of her famous blonde locks, Joanna is surprisingly low maintenance when it comes to her mane.

"I cut my hair myself and colour it. I know everybody in the hairdressing business despair of me, but it’s so much easier to do it yourself. The hairdresser costs a lot of money and is a treat."

