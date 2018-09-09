Ariana Grande responds to Mac Miller's tragic death with emotional photo Her 26-year-old ex-boyfriend died earlier this week

Just a couple of days after the devastating news of 26-year-old Mac Miller's death, his ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande has shared an emotional photograph of the rapper in happier times. She posted the black and white photo of Mac looking up into the camera without adding any caption to it. The picture shows Ariana’s feet poking into the shot at the bottom, which suggests she took the photo herself during their longterm relationship. An LA coroner confirmed that Mac was found dead in his California home on Friday. According to Variety, the cause of death was a drugs overdose. Substance abuse is something the US musician had openly struggled with in the past, and his recent album, Swimming, features poignant lyrics about finding himself.

The photo of Mac Miller shared on Ariana Grande's Instagram today

Ariana and Mac first met over Twitter in 2012 and embarked on a longterm relationship both romantically and professionally. Mac joined Ariana on stage at Manchester’s One Love last year in the wake of the awful terrorist attacks which took place during one of Ariana’s concerts in the northern city. The pair stayed together until they broke things off in May 2018. In a statement on her Instagram page, the pop star wrote: "This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet. I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!"

Following their breakup, Mac was involved in a car accident that resulted in him being charged for drink-driving. Ariana publically responded to her ex on Twitter, saying: "Pls take care of yourself." She was then subject to accusatory comments from fans about the breakup, which led her to share: "How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is (about) me). I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s*** together is a very major problem. Let's please stop doing that. Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

Although Ariana has broken her silence on the news with this photograph, she is yet to make an official statement.