Rapper Mac Miller, Ariana Grande's ex-boyfriend, dies aged 26 The star was found at his home on Friday

US rapper Mac Miller has been found dead at his California home, an LA coroner has confirmed. According to Variety, the star succumbed to a drug overdose. The musician, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, rose to fame after topping US charts with his debut album in 2011. His family released the following statement: "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends, and fans."

US rapper Mac Miller

The 26-year-old had openly struggled with substance abuse in the past, and his recently-released album, Swimming, features poignant lyrics about finding himself. In a recent interview with Vulture, he said: "I really wouldn’t want just happiness. And I don’t want just sadness either. I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days."

MORE: Ariana Grande reveals reason she split from Mac Miller

Loading the player...

Mac split from long-term girlfriend Ariana Grande early in 2018, and memorably performed alongside her at the One Love Manchester concert in 2017. Shortly after the break-up, the rapper was involved in a car accident that resulted in him being charged for drink-driving – after which Ariana tweeted: "pls take care of yourself."

The rapper dated Ariana Grande for two years

Following the incident, Ariana was subject to accusatory comments from fans – later releasing a statement to defend herself after starting a new relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. One comment read: "Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called The Divine Feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood."

On stage at the One Love Manchester concert

She responded by saying: "How absurd that you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is (about) me). I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be.

"I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming / blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s— together is a very major problem. Let's please stop doing that. Of course I didn't share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well." Ariana has yet to make a statement on Mac's death.