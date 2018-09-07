Ariana Grande admits she was anxious during return to UK Ariana was in the UK to promote her new album Sweetener

Ariana Grande has opened up returning to the UK to promote her new album, Sweetener, and admitted that it was a challenging trip and she struggled with anxiety during her stay in London. Answering a fan who asked her why she hadn't posted any snaps of her trip, she wrote: "Sorry I'm really, really anxious and really exhausted and just trying to get through the trip. Hope that's ok. Hope you enjoy the performances. My priority is giving you the best performances I'm capable of."

Ariana organised a tribute concert in Manchester last year

The One Last Time singer, who performed at KOKO in Camden for Capital FM's Up Close series, admitted that the trip was a "huge test", telling another fan: "I'm like really trying. It's just been a while since I've done this or been this far away from home. This was a huge test. So far not so great hehe. But I've loved singing for you and seeing your faces. That part has been nice. Thanks for understanding and for loving me."

This was Ariana's first trip back to the UK since putting on the benefit concert, One Love Manchester, in 2017 to raise money for the victims of the horrific Manchester terror attack, where a bomb was detonated into a crowd leaving the Manchester Arena following the pop star's concert. Ariana opened up about how she struggled with PTSD and anxiety following the attack, telling Vogue: "It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing. I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience — like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry."

