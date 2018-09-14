Ariana Grande's brother Frankie releases emotional tribute to Mac Miller Mac Miller was in a relationship with Frank's little sister for two years

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, has posted an emotional tribute to Mac Miller, who tragically passed away last week aged just 26. As well as describing the rapper as "wonderful" to his younger sister, he revealed that Mac had also helped him achieve sobriety. Sharing a snap of the late star, he wrote: "I am beyond heartbroken over Malcolm's death. He was a good friend and was wonderful to my sister. He was the reason I went to the rehabilitation centre where I was detoxed safely from all of the drugs alcohol and medications I was taking, when I couldn't imagine living without them."

Frankie shared a sweet photo of Mac Miller

He continued: "I remember when I would get 30, 60, 90 days clean and Malcom would be there with a gift and a card and words of encouragement... telling me that he knew how hard getting sober is and how impressed he was that I was succeeding." After encouraging his fans to reach out and seek help for problems with addiction, he concluded: "Malcom my friend, you will be dearly missed. and I know you will be looking down on me from heaven, proud AF for every day I live my life clean and sober... 453 days and counting... Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Ariana has yet to speak about Mac's death, but posted a photo of him on her Instagram. Mac was found dead at his California home on 7 September after a drug overdose. His family released the following statement: "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends, and fans." Mac, real name Malcolm James McCormick, rose to fame after topping US charts with his debut album in 2011.

