Peter Andre and wife Emily take daughter Amelia to first day of school – see adorable photo She's so grown up!

How did she grow up so fast? Peter Andre has posted the cutest photo of his daughter Amelia heading off on her first day of school. The heartwarming Instagram snap showed his wife Emily holding tightly onto their daughter's hand as they walked to school, Amelia looking very smart in her red jumper and grey skirt. "When did this happen :)) So proud of Amelia's first ever day at school #timeflies #proudpoppa," Peter wrote.

Fans couldn't believe just how fast Amelia, four, has grown up, with one commenting: "Wow actually only seems like yesterday she was born! Good luck Amelia." "No way is she old enough for school that's shocked me!" another wrote, while a third joked: "Wow! That's unbelievable. How fast does time fly! Time for another one then."

Peter rarely shares photos of his two young children who he shares with Emily. The singer has previously said his doctor wife prefers to keep their children's faces out of the spotlight but judging by this latest snap, Amelia is growing up to be a mini-Emily. The little girl seems to have inherited her mum's tall figure and beautiful blonde hair.

Peter said he was a proud dad on Amelia's first day of school

It was only last week that Peter's older children, who he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price, started senior school. Taking to Instagram, the proud father-of-four shared a photo of his son Junior, 13, and his daughter Princess, 11, and wrote: "And here they go. Very first day at High School. They said if I get emotional they're gonna tell everyone I'm not their dad. I'm like 'I can't help the pollen count.' Good luck kids." Later, in a video clip, Peter revealed that Junior is starting his new drama scholarship at the school.

Peter's elder children also started high school last week

Writing in his new! column earlier this month, Peter opened up about just how emotional he was. "It was J and P's first day at high school last Thursday and they looked incredibly grown-up in their uniforms," he wrote. "Emily and I drove them in but I was under strict instructions not to get emotional otherwise they said they would pretend I wasn't their dad. Charming! Somehow I managed to hold it in, but as soon as they were out of the car, that was me gone."

