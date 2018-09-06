Peter Andre shares emotional first-day snap of a very grown-up Princess and Junior – as they start secondary school Time flies!

Peter Andre took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share an adorable snap of son and daughter Junior and Princess, as Princess starts her very first day at secondary school. "And here they go. Very first day at High School. They said if I get emotional they’re gonna tell everyone I’m not their dad. I’m like ‘I can’t help the pollen count’. Good luck kids," he sweetly captioned the photo, which shows the siblings happily posing in their uniforms. Later, in a video clip, he revealed that 13-year-old Junior is starting his new drama scholarship at the high school.

"Right, here we go, first day of high school – I cannot believe it… Oh my gosh first day guys, Junior starts his drama scholarship. Both of them are going to secondary school. I'm not getting emotional…" he told the camera, aiming it behind him as the two kids smiled and waved from the backseat of the car.

Peter's fans were quick to send their well-wishes on his post, with one writing: "I hope the kids have a great 1st day they look lovely! And happy! God bless to you and the family." Many couldn't help but notice how grown-up the pair looked, with another commenting, "Good luck - they look so grown up, amazing how quickly they grow!"

The Mysterious Girl singer is a proud father to four children – Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo - from his marriage to Emily MacDonagh and his ex-wife Katie Price. Recently, during an appearance with on Lorraine, he admitted that he's not sure that they'll expand their brood any further. He said: "You do realise I think, after changing that many nappies, you do start to go, 'I'm not sure anymore.' I'm 45, I reckon I've still got a couple of years left in me but I'm not sure."

