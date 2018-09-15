Jools Oliver celebrates Buddy’s 8th birthday with sweetest snap Happy birthday, Buddy!

Jools Oliver has shared a parenting tale that we can all relate to, describing how her son Buddy kept waking her and husband Jamie Oliver up on the night before his birthday and asking if it was time to open his presents yet! Jools posted an adorable photo of Buddy, who turns eight this week, along with the caption: "Buds you are eight. We are so proud of you. Kind, gentle, sensitive and just flipping cute. Almost forgiven for getting us up five times last night asking us if it was time to get up! May you always be this excited."

The sweet snap was met with lots of well wishes from fans who shared their experiences of watching their own children grow up, with one writing: "Love hearing boys described as kind and sensitive... what great traits. May he always be like that and grow into wonderful man,"while another said: "That’s adorable that he was so excited he couldn’t sleep."The mum-of-five also shared another lovely photo of her youngest, two-year-old River Rocket, playing around on the farm with a beaming smile on his face, and fans couldn’t believe how quickly he's grown!

WATCH: Jamie Oliver on the romance of cooking for Jools

Loading the player...

Jools got fans talking earlier in the week, too, when she shared a photo that showed just how much 15-year-old daughter Daisy looked like her. Some fans were so shocked by the likeliness that they thought Daisy was in fact Jools, with one writing: "Gee I really thought that was you! How grown up has Daisy got? So like you too."Jools often shares glimpses of life in the Oliver household with her fans, showing just what a close family they are at home. We're sure little Buddy has a fun weekend of celebrations ahead of him, and we can’t wait to see how this gorgeous family mark his big day.

