Jamie Oliver's wife Jools' daughter just gave baby River the best cuddle - pic The mum-of-five shared the precious moment on Instagram

Jools Oliver captured a heart-warming brother-sister bonding moment between her children Daisy and River on Monday - and couldn't resist sharing it with her followers. The mum-of-five, who has previously spoken of the close bond between her children, posted an adorable snap of the siblings hugging while sat on the floor at home.

Daisy, 15, was sat in a T-shirt and denim shorts, cuddling her youngest brother on her lap. "His cuddles are the best as are sisters!" Jools captioned the sweet photo. The 43-year-old has previously spoken about how much her older children "adore" youngest child River, two, and the affection they share was evident in the photo.

Speaking in an interview on podcast Made by Mammas, Jools said: "They love him! They absolutely adore him. He doesn't really speak very much as there is so much noise and everyone speaks for him but everyone loves him."

See Jamie Oliver's son River speak

Jools' special family time comes after she shared a heartbreaking post about baby loss over weekend. The mother-of-five paid tribute to brave mum Elle Wright, who wrote the soon-to-be-published book, Ask Me His Name, after losing her son Teddy shortly after giving birth. The book was close to Jools' heart, as she took to Instagram to praise Elle for her powerful novel. She wrote: "Thank you so much Elle for your wonderful book so excited to get to read it all over again. I Honestly read it from start to finish in a day (normally impossible for me) truly a beautiful, powerful, heart breaking and thought provoking read. Elle you have done little Teddy proud, what an incredible Mum you are."

The mum-of-five said her children share a close bond

In May, Jools, 42, touched upon her own miscarriages on social media, where she revealed that she had lost two "little angels", while praising midwives on the International Day of the Midwife. Sharing a picture of herself cradling River shortly after his birth, Jools wrote in the caption: "In celebration of International day of the midwife. Highlighting the magnificent and vital role that midwives play in bringing our babies into the world. We have been so lucky to have been blessed with the most wonderful midwives for each of our 5 children and the 2 little angels we lost."

