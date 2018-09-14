Rochelle Humes, Alexandra Burke and more send support to JLS singer Oritse Williams The JLS singer has been charged with rape

Oritse Williams has received public support from Rochelle Humes, Aston Merrygold, Alexandra Burke, Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse and Olly Murs, after news emerged on Friday morning that he has been charged with rape. The JLS singer allegedly attacked a fan in a hotel room in December 2016 after promoting his solo album at Gorgeous Club. Aston Merrygold, a former co-member of boyband JLS, has shared a social media post in response to the allegations against his friend. Alongside a photo of the band in their early X Factor days, Aston wrote: "These 3 guys... The nicest, most humble, caring, selfless, hardworking (I could go on..) people I’m lucky enough to call family! No matter what we are brothers like it or not! And we stand in each other’s corner."

Celebrities supported Aston Merrygold's Instagram post

A number of celebrities have liked or commented on the post, including presenter and singer Rochelle who is married to another former JLS member, Marvin Humes. The mother-of-two wrote: "Always," a comment which has been liked by nearly 500 fans. Singer and stage star Alexandra Burke, who beat JLS in the X Factor final in 2009, replied to the comment with: "Amen." It comes after the West Midlands Police released a statement which read: "We've charged two men with sexual offences after an allegation of rape at a Wolverhampton hotel. West Midlands Police were called to a Wolverhampton hotel at 7.45am on Friday 2 December after an allegation of rape and sexual assault was made by a 20-year-old woman. A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape and a 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault."

Oritse Williams performing with JLS

The 31-year-old singer will appear in court on 11 October. His management company, 10 Worlds Music UK, have denied the claims in a statement which read: "Oritse denies the allegations against him. The matter is in the hands of the police and it would be totally wrong for us to comment any further." A second man involved in the incident, Jamien Nagadhana, has also been charged with serious sexual assault.