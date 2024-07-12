Jennifer Garner takes on new challenge amid supporting ex-husband Ben Affleck’s marital woes

Jennifer Garner recently took on a new challenge, enjoying a refreshing break from the Hollywood whirlwind with a thrilling white-water rafting adventure in Montana.

Amidst the much-publicized marital turbulence between her ex-husband Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer's getaway provided a welcome respite from the drama.

Reports reveal that Jennifer, 52, has unexpectedly become a supportive figure for J-Lo, 54, during this rough patch in their marriage. Despite the ongoing issues, Jennifer managed to carve out some time for herself, venturing into the scenic countryside for a summer escape.

The beloved actress shared a glimpse of her adventure with her more than 16 million Instagram followers, posting a photo and video of herself sitting in a raft, exuding a mix of nervous excitement and joy.

Clad in a life jacket and a helmet labeled 'Montana Whitewater,' Jennifer's post showed her drifting down the river, fully immersed in the exhilarating experience.

Her Instagram album featured more highlights from her trip, including luxurious accommodations with breathtaking mountain views and a snippet of a concert by the country group Old Dominion, who are currently touring across America.

"Thank you, summer," she captioned the album, which also included serene images of a babbling forest brook and a beautifully overcast ocean view.

Jennifer and Ben, who married in 2005 and separated in 2015, share three children: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

Recently, Violet made headlines with a controversial speech to the LA County Board of Supervisors, advocating for the return of 'mask mandates' in medical facilities based on her own experience with a 'post-viral condition' in 2019.

Meanwhile, the situation between Ben and J-Lo has escalated, with reports that the couple is selling artwork from their $60M mansion in Bel-Air, California.

The property, listed for $65M last month, has seen items like paintings and other collectibles sold off to enthusiasts in early June, according to Page Six.

The last public sighting of Ben and Lopez together was on June 2 at his son Samuel's basketball game in Los Angeles, where they shared an awkward cheek kiss.

Days after this, People reported that Ben collected the last of his belongings from their Bel-Air home while J-Lo was on vacation in Italy.

Currently, the stars are living separately; J-Lo remains in their Bel-Air mansion, while Ben resides in a $100K-a-month rental near Jennifer's home.

Despite persistent divorce rumors, Ben continues with business as usual. In contrast, Lopez has been enjoying summer travels, spotted in Paris and Italy with close friends.

The couple maintains contact due to their professional ties, as J-Lo is set to star in two upcoming movies produced by Ben and Matt Damon's company, including Unstoppable and Kiss Of The Spider Woman.

It's been nearly two years since Ben and J-Lo, who rekindled their romance decades after their first relationship, exchanged vows at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022.

Reflecting on their wedding day, J-Lo shared in her newsletter On the JLo, "In the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made very real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible, and one another) at very, very long last." The couple celebrated their union again at Ben's estate outside of Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, 2022.