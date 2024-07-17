Maya Jama confirms she's split from Stormzy again: 'Announcing this feels so dramatic'

Maya Jama and Stormzy have called time on their relationship, one year after they rekindled their romance.

In a lengthy statement, shared on Instagram Stories, the Love Island host, 29, confirmed the sad news but reiterated how the pair will "always remain friends".

She began: "Hey guys, We've been laughing whilst drafting this because we never, ever, in a million years thought we'd be the couple announcing a breakup, but for the sake of clarity and, more importantly, to allow us the space and grace that's needed for us both to be able to navigate this next bit of our lives with peace, we thought it might be best to."

The couple previously dated from 2014 to 2019 before calling it quits. But then in 2023, they delighted fans when they reunited as boyfriend and girlfriend, appearing stronger than ever.

"We fell madly in love in 2014, broke up in 2019, and then spent five years manoeuvring life apart," added Maya. "We decided to try for the final time in August 2023, and we've spent this past year trying our best to make it work; however, we recently decided to call it quits.

"We were 21 and 20 when we first met-both at the beginning of our careers-and spent five years growing together and then five years growing separately, so this final attempt required a whole lot of figuring out, relearning, and unlearning. We tried, and it didn't work, and that's okay."

On how they will always remain close and support each other, Maya stated: "We still think the absolute world of each other, we still care and respect each other, we are still grateful for the time we've had together, and we are still friends and will always be friends (so if you see us having a lil catch-up at The Brits or something, don't cause a fuss, we are dawgs!)

"Announcing this feels so dramatic, but we're doing it so that it kind of takes away the drama and avoids speculation and rumours. We're kindly asking for the grace to let both of us keep it moving and not be bothered about it (we highly doubt this'll work, but we're still kindly asking anyway ). "Love you guys and thank you for all the love you've showered us with, it's been beautiful! Mike & MJ."

30-year-old Stormzy, real name Michael Ebenezer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, also shared the same statement on his own Instagram account.

Splitting up the first time

Following the news of their breakup in 2019, the Hide & Seek singer reflected on the tough times that arose after their relationship ended. In 2022, Stormzy told GQ: "I think my break up with Maya was still really heavy on my heart.

"I'd never experienced a breakup and the feelings that come with a breakup. And I never wanted to ever be in a position again where I felt what I was feeling. Because it showed me that I was a boy. And I do not want to go any further as a boy. I've seen how that manifests in other people. And I don't want to be like that."

In a 2023 interview with The Sunday Times, Maya also addressed their former relationship, explaining: "We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I don't think either of us knew it was going to be such a big thing."

Coming clean

Stormzy addressed his breakup with Maya during a candid chat with Louis Theroux on Louis Theroux Interviews... He said: "My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, 'Okay, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.

That's probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn't it? Away from someone passing away, that's the biggest loss you can have."

Romance rekindled

Maya and Stormzy went public with their relationship again when they were photographed hand-in-hand in Greece in August 2023. The couple looked the picture of happiness in photos obtained by MailOnline, proving their relationship was very much back on.