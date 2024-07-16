Shannen Doherty’s final act for ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko one day before tragic death revealed

In a poignant and heartfelt gesture, Shannen Doherty, star of Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210, made a significant move just one day before her untimely death.

Shannen, who passed away at the age of 53 after a valiant battle with breast cancer, finalized her divorce from ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko, marking a touching conclusion to their relationship.

According to multiple reports, Shannen signed a filing to waive spousal support on July 12, a mere day before her passing.

The documents, which detail a "default or uncontested dissolution" of their marriage, indicate that Shannen and Kurt were able to finalize their divorce without further court intervention.

"The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court," states the paperwork obtained by People. Kurt signed the documents on July 13, the day Shannen left this world.

The Sun reported that Shannen relinquished her right to spousal support, writing in court documents: "I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support." Both Shannen and Kurt had requested the court terminate support for both parties, reflecting a mutual desire to move forward amicably.

© Angela Weiss Shannen Doherty and her ex-husband, Kurt Iswarienko wed in 2011

Shannen and Kurt's journey together began in 2011 when they wed in a beautiful ceremony. However, after 11 years of marriage, Shannen filed for divorce in April 2023. This marked her third marriage, following her unions with Ashley Hamilton and Rick Salomon.

In the months leading up to her passing, Shannen faced significant challenges. In June, she accused Kurt of intentionally delaying the legal process to avoid his financial obligations.

© Jeffrey Mayer Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko back in 2011

She sought spousal support as her residual income dwindled, yet struggled to obtain the necessary financial information from Kurt regarding his work.

"It is simply not right that Kurt be permitted to prolong our divorce in hopes that I die before he is required to pay me while he continues to live his life and shirk his responsibilities to his dying wife of more than 11 years," Shannen stated in filed paperwork.

© Frank Trapper Shannen and Kurt in 2016

Kurt's attorney, Katherine Heersema, responded by asserting that Shannen had been offered a settlement deal in October 2023, which she declined.

"Kurt is not 'simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die.' He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward," Heersema stated.

In her response, Shannen explained that she rejected the proposed settlements because they failed to address critical issues regarding Kurt's original works created during their marriage and his earning capacity.

© Instagram In her podcast, Shannen talked about how she was preparing for death

Shannen's passing on July 13 marked the end of a long and courageous battle with cancer. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease." Surrounded by her loved ones and her cherished dog, Bowie, Shannen departed this world leaving a legacy of strength, grace, and love.

Shannen was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, a diagnosis that shook her and her fans to the core. In 2017, she shared the hopeful news that she was in remission. However, in a heartbreaking revelation, she announced in 2020 that her cancer had returned and progressed to stage 4.

In an emotional interview with Good Morning America, Shannen shared her struggle: "It's going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I'm stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that's why I'm here. I don't think I've processed it. It's a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways."

Her resilience and openness about her journey inspired many. In a poignant Instagram post last year, Shannen revealed that her cancer had spread to her brain, sharing a video of herself undergoing radiation therapy. She later disclosed that it had also metastasized to her bones.