Holly Willoughby receives the gift of dreams – and we're so jealous We've got cravings now

Holly Willoughby has been presented with the "gift of dreams" and we're so envious! The This Morning co-host showed off her delicious treat on Instagram, posting a video of her personalised Quality Street tin, that read "Willoughby Street" on the lid. Holly wrote: "I mean... the gift of dreams... thank you @qualitystreetuki All my faves! X." The box was filled to the brim with Strawberry Delight chocolates.

Holly has certainly been the envy of her fans, enjoying an indulgent start to the week. On Tuesday she went on a dinner date with her older sister Kelly and their friends, writing on Instagram: "Sisters are doing it for themselves..." The group treated themselves to a sit-down lavish meal at Quaglino's restaurant in St James's, London, and each posed with a glass of bubbly in hand.

Holly called the chocolate box "the gift of dreams"

It was later that evening that the mother-of-three realised the parenting mistake she'd made earlier that day. Holly uploaded a snap of her child's Peppa Pig keys and wrote: "When you realise the keys you picked up this morning at 6am belong to your 3 year old." Of course, her followers were quick to relate to the post, with one writing: "I've done something very similar except it was a toy bank card! Went to pay for the food shop and my card was rejected – they didn't accept the bank of Peppa Pig!"

MORE: Buckingham Palace announces another royal engagement!

See Holly's high-street style:

Loading the player...

Holly and her sister Kelly are incredibly close. The pair enjoyed a summer holiday together in Portugal, where they were also joined by Holly's glam squad – her stylist Angie Smith, her makeup artist Patsy O'Neill, as well as her hairstylist Ciler Peksah. The TV star was shooting video and photos for her new lifestyle brand, Truly.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals why David and kids were banned from front row

In a previous interview with The Guardian, the Celebrity Juice star has spoken about their sibling bond, saying: "We're more like friends than sisters. We even bought a place together in Putney. You would expect some fireworks, but because we have the same friends and have different roles within that group, none of that ever came into it." She added: "I'm more likely to be the one to say 'everyone back to mine' and cook for everyone, whereas she's much better at tidying up."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.