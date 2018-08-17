Chris Evans was left equal share as siblings in mother's will despite £55m fortune Minnie Beardsall passed away in May 2018 at the age of 92

Chris Evans' mum, Minnie Beardsall, has left him £44,000 in her will, which is an equal share to his older brother and sister, David and Diane, despite the 52-year-old's enormous £55 million fortune. According to reports, the 92-year-old made her will in 2011, and left an estate worth £133,000. Chris' colleague, Vassos Alexander, announced her sad passing after Chris missed his show following her death back in May. He read: "Good morning, says Chris. The reason I am not with you today is because just before I came on air my mum passed away and I needed to go straight back home to be with my family. But it's all ok, in fact it's very ok. Mum needed to be at peace."

Chris with his mum, Minnie

He continued: "Moreover, she needed to be at peace for some time now and, as she has throughout her life, in death she has brought us together. She was an incredible woman. Anyone who has ever met her will tell you that ultimately there was no battle lost, only a life won. Every single day. I'll be back tomorrow. If mum had the first idea I might not have shown up today because of her she would have been furious. I hope you have a lovely Thursday. See you tomorrow."

Chris and his mother were very close, and he would regularly shares stories about her with his fans on Twitter, including a post last year revealing that his mum was trying pizza for the first time. He wrote: "My mum – 91 years young – first ever slice of pizza! She's broadening her horizons. 'It's time,' she says." The sad news came just one month after Chris revealed that his wife, Natasha Shishmanian, is expecting twins. Chatting to a fertility expert on his show, he said: "Mrs Evans is, she is. Double trouble, twin turbo. We have known for a while, obviously. She is definitely the mother, no doubt about that!"

