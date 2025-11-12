10 of Stan Lee's best Marvel cameos of all time

Like Where’s Wally for cinema fans, one of the greatest joys of watching a Marvel movie was always trying to spot Stan Lee’s cameo. The legendary producer, who co-created many of Marvel’s most iconic characters, had nearly 40 cameos across all Marvel films, from fleeting background appearances to scene-stealing quips and endless witty one-liners. After Stan passed away in 2018, these cameos have become all the more treasured by film fans, as a testament to his enduring legacy on both cinema and the Marvel universe.

On the 7th anniversary of his death, we’re taking a look at the creative visionary’s best movie cameos, from his most memorable appearances to the funniest lines that we still find ourselves quoting to this day. From his Fantastic Four cameo as a character he personally designed to Stan’s own favourite Avengers appearance, here are some of his best moments that remain a testament to his heart and humour.

© Kerry Hayes/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Stan appeared as a character he personally created for the comics Fantastic Four (2005) The Fantastic Four film saw Stan Lee work with future Captain America, Chris Evans, for the first time, but also marked the first time he played one of his own characters that he created for the comics. Stan appeared as Willie Lumpkin, the Fantastic Four’s mail carrier, and is seen greeting the superhero quartet as they enter the Baxter Building. The character first appeared in a Marvel comic in 1963, and Stan is the only actor to have played him in a live-action film.

© Corbis via Getty Images Stan was mistaken by Tony Stark for Hugh Hefner Iron Man (2008) Stan made his first Iron Man cameo as a partygoer attending the same gala as Tony Stark, who the billionaire superhero mistakes for Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. Spotting Stan arm-in-arm with several blonde girls while wearing a velour suit, Tony claps him on the back and acknowledges him “Hef” before walking off, leaving the man quite perplexed. Stan was a big fan of Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal, telling ABC news, “Nobody can play the role better than him”.



© Getty Images Stan and Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of Thor in Los Angeles, 2011 Thor (2011) Credited in the first Thor film as “Stan the Man”, a nickname he earned during the “Silver Age of Comic Books", Stan appears as one of the many people trying to retrieve Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer from the ground after it crash lands on earth. After a chain is tied around the hammer, Stan revs his pickup truck – and tears its bed off – trying to unearth the hammer. “Did it work?” he asks, only to be met with the laughter of onlookers.

© Getty Images Stan arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of Captain America: The First Avenger in style, 2011 Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) In the first Captain America film, Stan appears as a general at a wartime media conference, anticipating a speech from the legendary superhero. After another man appears on-stage instead of him, Stan remarks to the audience member next to him, “I thought he’d be taller”, a playful reference to the character’s pre-super serum physique. While Stan didn’t invent the character, he's believed by many comic fans to have come up with the boomerang power of his shield, which is now a key ability of the superhero.



© WireImage Stan labelled his cameo in the film "so funny" The Avengers (2012) One of his most beloved cameos by fans, Stan is interviewed in the first Avengers film after the superhero gang saves Manhattan from Loki and his army. As he’s interrupted from playing chess, he tells the camera, “Superheroes in New York? Give me a break” before returning to his game. Stan called his cameo “so funny” in an interview with Collider, sharing that “they’re deciding to make my cameos a little funnier…they’ve gotta play them up”.



© Getty Images Stan labelled his cameo in Age of Ultron as his favourite Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) Stan called his appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron his favourite cameo, and it’s not hard to see why. He appears as a World War II veteran at the Avengers’ victory party, and persuades Thor to let him try a potent liquor from his home planet of Asgard. While Thor warns him it’s “not for mortal men”, Stan retorts with, “Neither was Omaha Beach, blondie. Stop trying to scare us”. The camera then cuts to a scene of Stan being carried away, muttering his iconic catchphrase, “Excelsior”.

© FilmMagic Stan hilariously misreads Tony's name in this cameo appearance Captain America: Civil War (2016) Stan pops up at the end of Captain America: Civil War as a FedEx postman, delivering Tony Stark a package from Steve Rogers that contains his shield as a peace offering. “Are you Tony…Stank?” he asks, to which Rhodey affirms, “Yes, this is Tony Stank”. Maybe this was intentional, as Stan revealed at the Edmonton Comic Expo that he’d be likely to side with “whatever side Captain America was on, because he’s the best, pure-hearted person in the whole world”.

© Corbis via Getty Images This was Stan's final X-Men cameo, pictured here at the premiere of X2: X-Men United in 2003 X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) Another personal favourite cameo of Stan’s, and for the sweetest reason. His last appearance in an X-Men film came with 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, where he appeared as an elderly man watching missiles being launched as part of the Apocalypse’s plan to destroy the world. He appears in the doorway of his home with his wife, looking worriedly at the scenes around him – and his on-screen partner was actually played by his real-life wife, Joan Lee.



© WireImage,Getty Images Stan poses with co-stars Laura Harrier and Tom Holland while promoting the film, 2017 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) Stan appears in the first MCU Spider-Man, though he’d made plenty of cameos alongside the superhero in previous iterations. After Spider-Man mistakenly sticks a man to his own car with his webs, thinking he’s a thief, Stan appears as an annoyed neighbour named Gary after being disturbed by the alarm. “Don’t make me come down there, you punk!” he warns, before getting caught up in a conversation with the neighbour across from him.

