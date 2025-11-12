Skip to main contentSkip to footer
10 of Stan Lee's best Marvel cameos of all time
On the 7th anniversary of the beloved comic mogul’s passing, we’re taking a look at his top ten screen cameos of all time

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Producer Stan Lee of "Comic-Con: Episode IV - A Fan's Hope" poses for a portrait during the 2011 Toronto Film Festival at the Guess Portrait Studio on September 10, 2011 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Matt Carr/Getty Images)© Getty Images
Romy Journee
Romy JourneeAudience Writer
2 minutes ago
Like Where’s Wally for cinema fans, one of the greatest joys of watching a Marvel movie was always trying to spot Stan Lee’s cameo. The legendary producer, who co-created many of Marvel’s most iconic characters, had nearly 40 cameos across all Marvel films, from fleeting background appearances to scene-stealing quips and endless witty one-liners. After Stan passed away in 2018, these cameos have become all the more treasured by film fans, as a testament to his enduring legacy on both cinema and the Marvel universe.

On the 7th anniversary of his death, we’re taking a look at the creative visionary’s best movie cameos, from his most memorable appearances to the funniest lines that we still find ourselves quoting to this day. From his Fantastic Four cameo as a character he personally designed to Stan’s own favourite Avengers appearance, here are some of his best moments that remain a testament to his heart and humour.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kerry Hayes/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock (5885318l) Stan Lee Fantastic Four - 2005 Director: Tim Story 20th Century Fox USA Scene Still Les 4 Fantastiques© Kerry Hayes/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock

Stan appeared as a character he personally created for the comics

Fantastic Four (2005)

The Fantastic Four film saw Stan Lee work with future Captain America, Chris Evans, for the first time, but also marked the first time he played one of his own characters that he created for the comics. Stan appeared as Willie Lumpkin, the Fantastic Four’s mail carrier, and is seen greeting the superhero quartet as they enter the Baxter Building. The character first appeared in a Marvel comic in 1963, and Stan is the only actor to have played him in a live-action film.

Iron Man (2008)© Corbis via Getty Images

Stan was mistaken by Tony Stark for Hugh Hefner

Iron Man (2008)

Stan made his first Iron Man cameo as a partygoer attending the same gala as Tony Stark, who the billionaire superhero mistakes for Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. Spotting Stan arm-in-arm with several blonde girls while wearing a velour suit, Tony claps him on the back and acknowledges him “Hef” before walking off, leaving the man quite perplexed. Stan was a big fan of Robert Downey Jr.’s portrayal, telling ABC news, “Nobody can play the role better than him”.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 02: Writer Stan Lee (L) and actor Chris Hemsworth arrive at the premiere of Paramount Pictures' and Marvel's "Thor" held at the El Capitan Theatre on May 2, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Stan and Chris Hemsworth at the premiere of Thor in Los Angeles, 2011

Thor (2011)

Credited in the first Thor film as “Stan the Man”, a nickname he earned during the “Silver Age of Comic Books", Stan appears as one of the many people trying to retrieve Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer from the ground after it crash lands on earth. After a chain is tied around the hammer, Stan revs his pickup truck – and tears its bed off – trying to unearth the hammer. “Did it work?” he asks, only to be met with the laughter of onlookers.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 19: Executive producer Stan Lee attends the "Captain America: The First Avenger" Los Angeles Premiere at the El Capitan Theater on July 19, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Stan arriving at the Los Angeles premiere of Captain America: The First Avenger in style, 2011

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

In the first Captain America film, Stan appears as a general at a wartime media conference, anticipating a speech from the legendary superhero. After another man appears on-stage instead of him, Stan remarks to the audience member next to him, “I thought he’d be taller”, a playful reference to the character’s pre-super serum physique. While Stan didn’t invent the character, he's believed by many comic fans to have come up with the boomerang power of his shield, which is now a key ability of the superhero.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 11: Writer/producer Stan Lee attends the premiere of Marvel Studios' "Marvel's The Avengers" held at the El Capitan Theatre on April 11, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage)© WireImage

Stan labelled his cameo in the film "so funny"

The Avengers (2012)

One of his most beloved cameos by fans, Stan is interviewed in the first Avengers film after the superhero gang saves Manhattan from Loki and his army. As he’s interrupted from playing chess, he tells the camera, “Superheroes in New York? Give me a break” before returning to his game. Stan called his cameo “so funny” in an interview with Collider, sharing that “they’re deciding to make my cameos a little funnier…they’ve gotta play them up”.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 13: Executive producer/Creator Stan Lee attends the premiere of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Stan labelled his cameo in Age of Ultron as his favourite

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Stan called his appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron his favourite cameo, and it’s not hard to see why. He appears as a World War II veteran at the Avengers’ victory party, and persuades Thor to let him try a potent liquor from his home planet of Asgard. While Thor warns him it’s “not for mortal men”, Stan retorts with, “Neither was Omaha Beach, blondie. Stop trying to scare us”. The camera then cuts to a scene of Stan being carried away, muttering his iconic catchphrase, “Excelsior”. 

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: Stan Lee attends the premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" at Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)© FilmMagic

Stan hilariously misreads Tony's name in this cameo appearance

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Stan pops up at the end of Captain America: Civil War as a FedEx postman, delivering Tony Stark a package from Steve Rogers that contains his shield as a peace offering. “Are you Tony…Stank?” he asks, to which Rhodey affirms, “Yes, this is Tony Stank”. Maybe this was intentional, as Stan revealed at the Edmonton Comic Expo that he’d be likely to side with “whatever side Captain America was on, because he’s the best, pure-hearted person in the whole world”.

Stan Lee arriving at the premiere of "X2: X-Men United." (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

This was Stan's final X-Men cameo, pictured here at the premiere of X2: X-Men United in 2003

X-Men: Apocalypse (2016)

Another personal favourite cameo of Stan’s, and for the sweetest reason. His last appearance in an X-Men film came with 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse, where he appeared as an elderly man watching missiles being launched as part of the Apocalypse’s plan to destroy the world. He appears in the doorway of his home with his wife, looking worriedly at the scenes around him – and his on-screen partner was actually played by his real-life wife, Joan Lee.

QUERETARO, MEXICO - MAY 06: (L-R) Actors Laura Harrier and Tom Holland and Stan Lee attend CONQUE to promote the new film "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at Centro De Congresos De Queretaro on May 6, 2017 in Queretaro, Mexico. (Photo by Victor Chavez/WireImage)© WireImage,Getty Images

Stan poses with co-stars Laura Harrier and Tom Holland while promoting the film, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Stan appears in the first MCU Spider-Man, though he’d made plenty of cameos alongside the superhero in previous iterations. After Spider-Man mistakenly sticks a man to his own car with his webs, thinking he’s a thief, Stan appears as an annoyed neighbour named Gary after being disturbed by the alarm. “Don’t make me come down there, you punk!” he warns, before getting caught up in a conversation with the neighbour across from him.

SANTA MONICA, CA - DECEMBER 7: Comic book legend Stan Lee poses before signing copies of "Amazing Marvel Universe" at Barnes & Noble on December 7, 2006 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)© Getty Images

Endgame marked Stan's final cameo appearance

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The final Marvel film to feature a cameo from Stan, he made a posthumous appearance in Avengers: Endgame as a car driver in the ‘70s, and was digitally de-aged for the part. “Hey man, make love, not war!” he yells out while driving past Camp Lehigh army base in New Jersey, and seen next to him in the car is a digital re-creation of his wife Joan. A bumper sticker also reads “Nuff said”, a catchphrase of his, and later in the film, when Scott Lang is searching for his name on the Wall of the Vanished, some viewers claim the name “Charlotte Lee” is visible under his (albeit blurry) – the name of Stan’s real-life dog.

