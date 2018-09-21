Is this what Chris Evans and wife Natasha have named their twins? The couple welcomed their baby twins on Wednesday night

He's been affectionately referring to them as Ping and Pong for the last few months, but it appears Chris Evans has now settled on a name for each of his baby twins. The BBC Radio 2 DJ, whose wife Natasha Shishmanian welcomed a baby boy and girl on Wednesday night, has reportedly called his children Walt and Boo, according to The Sun. HELLO! has contacted a rep for the star for confirmation.

Chris and Natasha's baby news was announced on Thursday morning. Sara Cox revealed the news on Chris' BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show, reading out a statement. "Ping and Pong arrived safe and well last night," Sara said. "Ping popped her head out at 22.10, Pong popped his head out 12 minutes later at 22 minutes past 10.

Chris Evans has named his twins Walt and Boo

"Both healthy, both strong, happy and blessed, as was mum throughout. Infinite thanks to the amazing team at Frimley Park Hospital, amazing people, amazing professionals, helping dreams come true. Thank you." The couple left the hospital together on Wednesday afternoon, and posed outside with their newborn babies, along with sons Noah, nine, and Eli, six.

The 52-year-old radio star had previously told his listeners that his wife was going to be induced on Wednesday. Calling Natasha over the radio, he asked how she was doing, to which she replied: "I feel like I'm in control today, I'm pumped, I'm ready, let's do this. Yesterday I was a bit of an emotional wreck, it was very overwhelming yesterday. There's a lot of love and support and I'm very grateful but it was like, 'Oh my god, this is actually happening.'"

Chris and Natasha are also parents to sons Noah and Eli

On Tuesday morning, Chris had revealed that his twins were due the following day. Speaking about the change in family dynamic, he said: "Tonight is our last night as a four... And I've loved our four and it makes me a bit sad – I can't wait to meet Ping and Pong – but you know Eli, Noah, Tash and myself, we've had a journey. We've done a lot together and tonight's our last night as a four-piece, We go to a six-piece tomorrow, which is very exciting but you know what I mean."

