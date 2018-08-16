Holly Willoughby looks stunning makeup-free on her summer holiday – see her picture! The TV star is holidaying in Portugal with her family

Holly Willoughby looks to be having a lovely relaxing break on her summer holiday. The TV star is currently in Portugal with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, having also been joined by her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield and his family. Holly rarely shares pictures of her private life on social media, but on Thursday she treated her 3.9m followers to a glimpse of her glamorous break. The star posted a photo of herself gazing into the hot sunshine on board a boat. Wearing a straw hat and a black halter-neck top, the famous mum looked to be in her happy place as she closed her eyes and felt the sun on her face.

Photo credit: Instagram / Holly Willoughby

We are all used to seeing Holly fully made-up on This Morning and dressed in chic outfits, but her holiday style showed an entirely different side to the popular presenter. Holly looked gorgeous with not a scrap of makeup on, her blonde hair tied back in a loose bun with wisps of hair falling on her neck. It's the kind of look we all rock on holiday, so it's fab to see a big name like Holly brave the off-duty look too.

Her fans loved the photo, which Holly simply captioned with a sun emoji. One follower wrote: "Now those are some holiday vibes right there." Another posted: " You lucky thing! Where is that gorgeous hat from? X." A further fan told the star: "Can't say am not jealous."

Only a few days earlier, Holly posted a sweet picture from her Portugal break which showed her son Chester lying in bed next to her. Alongside the cute snap, the mum-of-three wrote: "Someone snuck in last night..." Fans immediately rushed to comment on the snap, with one writing: "Make the most of it they grow up way to quick." Another added: "Hope you guys are enjoying the summer hols." [sic]

🧜‍♀️🧜‍♂️✨ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 2, 2018 at 2:14pm PDT

The star also recently shared a lovely picture of herself and her work-husband Phillip giggling in the pool together in the dark, simply captioning it with two mermaid emojis and some sparkling stars.

