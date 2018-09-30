Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha shocks fans with health scare video Fans are concerned about her health

Nadia Sawalha has shared worries over her health in a video which has concerned fans. The Loose Women panellist was exercising outdoors on Saturday when she posted the video, which shows her pressing her hand to her chest while saying: "Oh my god, I feel weird. I've hardly come up a hill and I'm throbbing." Her friend then suggests if it's because of the caffeine she's had, before she replies: "I don't know, I don't feel right, I just feel so out of breath." Nadia captioned the photo with: "I seriously need to do something about my health!! This really scared me." Fans were quick to express their concerns and offer support, with one writing: "Looks and sounds to me like you were focusing on your heart rate too much and overthinking, having bit of anxiety attack xxx hugs xxx," while another suggested: "Oh hun, maybe it's doctor checkup time!"

Nadia looks worried in the video

Another follower also referenced Chico Slimani, who Nadia comforted on Loose Women on Friday after the X Factor star suffered a stroke this month. They wrote: "Nadia, do you think after listening to Chico you have scared yourself? Get yourself checked over but I think sometimes we overthink things.....xxx" Chico broke down in tears on the live show while he explained that doctors considered him lucky to be alive and said that his high fitness levels and exercise regimes are probably what saved him.

Mother-of-two Nadia also revealed on Friday's Loose Women how she nearly got run over on the way to the studio. She said: "I had to phone Mark, he always says I should learn the green cross code, but today was really bad. I was just on another planet and a bus came. All the hooters went off and the bus was that close to me. I felt the heat of the bus on me."

