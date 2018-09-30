Tom Fletcher celebrates parenting milestone with all three children - see adorable photos It was the first time he went out on his own with all three sons

Tom Fletcher has shared a heartwarming photo of his first day out as a solo parent with all three of his children, Buddy, Buzz and newborn Max. He enjoyed time playing in the woods while wife Giovanna Fletcher stayed at home following a sleepless night with the baby. Tom and all three children look happy in the photo, which Tom has captioned: "Taking our wild things out on a little adventure while @mrsgifletcher has a well deserved nap after a rough night. My first solo outing with the three boys. We all survived!" Fans were quick to shower the family with support, and one fan wrote: "How lovely, creating beautiful memories and giving Giovanna a well deserved rest!" while another joked: "Stay strong now that you and Gi are outnumbered, when the tiny one starts walking you guys are in for a pickle, haha."

Giovanna also shared an extremely relatable a post, explaining life as a new parent again: "Tom took the boys out earlier so I could get some sleep after a challenging night last night (thanks @tomfletcher). I was feeling pretty cr***y, tired and emotional this morning, but we’ve just been out again as a 5 and I feel so much better as a result. Venturing out can feel a little overwhelming during these early days, but I certainly feel good when I do! I love seeing the boys explore nature. Jumping, climbing, running and making as much noise as they like in the big outdoors!! Funny to think that in a flash Max will be running alongside his brothers as they hunt for dinosaurs or Eeyore’s house. Xxxx"

Giovanna and Tom welcomed their third son Max into the family in August, and shared an adorable photo of the newborn along with the caption: "Max Mario Fletcher was born yesterday afternoon. We have THREE sons! Totally in love with the little dude," before adding: "We are all totally in love with him and can't wait to take him home to meet his brothers."