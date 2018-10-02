Former Strictly star Joanne Clifton makes cryptic announcement - and fans are excited Can you guess?

Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Joanne Clifton has made a very cryptic announcement on her Instagram page – and fans can't wait to find out what it is. Taking to her social media account on Monday, she wrote alongside her selfie: "Perm is gone until Tuesday because .... well .. back to London tomorrow for a very special and exciting little something ... all will be revealed soon ... ANY GUESSES ?!?? And yes ... that’s a toilet. I’m posing and pouting next to the toilet.. and YES I HAVE SPLIT ENDS! ... bloody perm..."

Joanne with big brother Kevin

The stage star, who is currently starring in Flashdance The Musical, certainly left the post open to interpretation – with many of her fans leaving their guesses in the comments section. "I’d hope and would love it to be a Flashdance cast recording 'cause I need one, as I love the whole soundtrack from it. I’d buy it on multiple formats if it got released!" one wrote, while another hoped she would be appearing on Zoe Ball's Strictly spin-off show. "It Takes Two??? Choreography corner," he wrote.

Joanne's Flashdance co-star Ben Adams also revealed he had travelled to London for a secret project, so it's thought the pair are working on something together. Taking to his own Instagram page, he wrote: "Haven't seen a beardless me for a while... back to London for the day tomorrow for... something exciting... that I need to be beardless for…"

The former Strictly champion also recently charmed her fans by posting a sweet throwback snap with her big brother Kevin Clifton, showing the pair dancing together as children next to a more recent one of them on the ballroom floor as adults. "Not much changes eh @keviclifton ... #dancingsiblings #ballroom #strictly," she captioned the photo. Kevin also retweeted the sweet snap, to plenty of adoring comments from his own loyal followers!