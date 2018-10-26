EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite celebrates something very special with boyfriend Tom Child The EastEnders star is happier than ever!

Tamzin Outhwaite has gushed about her year-long romance with boyfriend Tom Child, praising him for allowing her to put her children first. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the EastEnders actress shared a cute selfie of the pair as she wrote in the caption: "Met this dude over three years ago... went on our first date just over a year ago." She added: "Thank you for making this last year far more beautiful and positive than it ever should have been. Thank you for loving me the way you do... Most importantly, thank you for understanding and respecting that my children will always come first."

Her partner also posted a gushing tribute to mark their milestone together. Alongside a series of love-up pictures, he said: "@glamzin has rocked my world this last year! As if it's been a whole year! She's unpredictably enchanting. So so sexy with a nutty sense of humour! Caring, kind... well let's not list, she has all attributes you could ever ask for." He continued: "A year has flown by. Here's to us pair of silly tits! A Tom Jones number would be suitably welcomed right now... xxx."

Mum-of-two Tamzin - who reprised her role as Mel Owen in the BBC soap earlier this year - was first linked to actor Tom in April. The actress shares two young daughters, Florence and Marnie, with ex-husband Tom Ellis. At the start of the year, Tamzine told TV times that she was "the happiest" she has ever been right now. "I personally am the happiest I've ever been right now," she explained. "It's having the confidence to not care about what people think of you, and it's very liberating." Prior to her return to EastEnders after 15 years off-screen, the star had been working in theatre, but she was forced to pull out of the West End show Stepping Out after suffering a stress fracture on her metatarsal.

