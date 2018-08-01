Tamzin Outhwaite shares adorable photo of daughter on her birthday The EastEnders star shares two daughters with ex-husband Tom Ellis

Tamzin Outhwaite went on a trip down memory lane on Wednesday as she celebrated her youngest daughter Marnie's sixth birthday. The doting mum, who plays Mel Owen in EastEnders, took to Instagram to share a series of adorable pictures of her little girl, including a never-before-seen throwback photo of Marnie as a toddler with her big sister Florence, now nine. In the photo, Tamzin's daughters looked sweet in matching stripped pyjamas, and she wrote next to it: "How this munchkin is 6 today is a mystery to me... beautiful , kind, hilarious girl... full of empathy and love... this little miracle makes life so much fun. I love you so much moonbeam ... mama."

Tamzin Outhwaite posted a sweet throwback photo of her daughters to mark Marnie's birthday

In another post, Tamzin shared a sweet photo of Marnie ready for bed on the eve of her birthday. "Goodnight my sweet 5 year old... the last look, photo , memory of you as a 5 year old. How did that beautiful time pass so quick? See you tomorrow as a 6 yr old... #marniemae #1staug2012#godiloveyousomuch," the actress wrote in the caption.

Tamzin shared another sweet picture of her youngest on the eve of her birthday

Tamzin shares her two daughters with ex-husband, actor Tom Ellis, and recently praised them for helping her to be "less critical" about her acting career. In an interview with TV Times, the soap star said: "What you bring to your performance is the wisdom and the experience. But also for me, nothing is as important as making sure that my children are healthy. So as long as my kids are alright, the way that I played a certain scene is never going to be as important now."

The actress reprised her role as Mel Owen in EastEnders in January

It's been a year of ups and downs for Tamzin, who reprised her role as Mel in EastEnders after a 12-year absence in January. While her comeback was a huge success, the star has faced heartbreak in her personal life after the sudden death of her beloved mum, Anna. Tamzin revealed that her mum had passed away in an emotional social media post in May, where she revealed that her mum had suddenly died three weeks earlier. The former Hotel Babylon actress shared a throwback photograph of her two brothers, writing besides the photo: "These two beauties @jakeycakeyy@keswicko and I Lost our beautiful mum 3 weeks ago today, suddenly …THE best mum ever."