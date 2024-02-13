Bobby Brazier shares 'exciting' life update amid new romance reports

Monday night saw Bobby Brazier and his rumoured love interest Ellie Leach take to the red carpet for the TV Choice Awards.

Though the stars did not walk the carpet together, all eyes were on the gorgeous duo, hoping to catch a glimpse of them looking loved-up.

The pair are yet to comment on their romance, but they have been pictured enjoying a Nando's date together, cuddling up backstage, and with Bobby's arm draped over the back of Ellie's chair during a break from rehearsals – sure signs of a romance!

© Getty Bobby Brazier shared his exciting future plans

While Bobby didn't mention his relationship with Ellie, he did share some other exciting news on the red carpet, revealing next Monday will see him return to the EastEnders set.

Bobby plays lovable Freddie Slater in the soap, and he shared: "I'm so excited to go back to EastEnders and be back with all my mates."

Jeff Brazier gestured to EastEnders co-star, Molly Rainford, who was on the red carpet with her Strictly beau Tyler West. Molly and Bobby's characters in the soap enjoyed a night of passion, but in real life, the stars are just good friends.

Bobby has been missing from Walford since he began competing in Strictly, with his final scene seeing him being driven away in a black cab after accidentally murdering Theo, who was harassing his cousin Stacey Slater.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Bobby Brazier was partnered with Dianne Buswell on Strictly

His return to the soap was uncertain, so HELLO! was delighted to learn he'll be back to shooting soon! "I can't wait to see where Freddie goes," Bobby said at the TV Choice Awards.

Bobby's break from the soap has been longer than expected, since he joined the Strictly gang on the live tour, which has now wrapped, meaning he can get back to Albert Square.

Ellie, on the other hand, is not set to return to Coronation Street, after she left for good back in April 2023. She is set to take to the stage instead, starring as Miss Scarlett in the theatre adaptation of Cluedo Stage Play, a comedy mystery we're sure she'll shine in.

The show is touring the UK, so Ellie won't be based with Bobby in London, but fingers crossed they'll make time for each other and their blossoming romance!

