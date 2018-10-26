Jacqueline Jossa posts relatable photos of post-pregnancy stretch marks She looks amazing!

Jacqueline Jossa has been holidaying with her two daughters, Mia and Ella, and husband Dan Osborne this week, and she's now shared a couple of seriously relatable snaps that celebrate her body's post-pregnancy stretch marks. Jacqueline - who gave birth to her second daughter Mia in July - posted the first bikini selfie along with the caption: "This is real life people, zoom in to see stretch marks at your own risk," then shared another one, saying: "Learn to love your stretch marks ladies - yassss, my girls are worth it."

READ: Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec admits he's feeling broody

Jacqueline celebrates her stretch marks

The 25-year-old also uploaded a super sweet snap on Thursday, which showed her on a sun-lounger with three-month-old Mia. She wrote alongside it: "I have had the best holiday ever. Well-needed and just so much fun. Family is everything. We were a complete family this time round and it was perfect. Baby Mia even loved the swimming pool. The weather was beautiful and we spent most of the days laughing and smiling."

Jacqueline with baby Mia

Fans were quick to comment on the cute photograph, with one writing: "That’s how memories are made and to treasure. Beautiful family," while another said: "You deserve this all so much! You are such a wonderful mother and wife. A proper role model for young girls and just a generally beautiful person," and another added: "She’s the double of her daddy! You both look so cute!"

WATCH: 20 of the most original celebrity baby names

Loading the player...

READ: Dr Ranj reveals the one thing that will make Holly Willoughby brilliant on I'm a Celeb

Jacqueline and Dan recently reunited in August after the pair were on-and-off throughout the year. They had their first daughter, Ella, together in 2015, then married in June 2017. Former EastEnders star Jacqueline has never looked happier!