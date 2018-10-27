David Beckham kisses son Romeo at Invictus Games - see adorable photo They've had quite the family holiday!

The Beckhams joined Prince Harry and Meghan Markle this week to celebrate the Invictus Games in Sydney, and David has spent some seriously sweet quality time with his lookalike sons Romeo and Cruz. As an ambassador for the Invictus Games, co-founded by Prince Harry, David attended some of the events and met competitors. At the closing ceremony of the games on Saturday night (Australia time) David shared a tender moment with his 16-year-old son when he proudly kissed him on the head. Aww! The dad-of-four has shared a number of cute photos with his sons throughout the trip, including a picture of them standing at the top with the Sydney Opera House and views across the city skyline in the background. He captioned it: "Very special to be able to take the boys to the top of the Harbour Bridge today…"

READ: Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaz Skorjanec admits he's feeling broody

David kisses his son Romeo

Victoria Beckham was also in Sydney with her family this week, and she enjoyed a trip to the local beauty salon with seven-year-old Harper to get their nails done. The fashion designer captioned a photo of herself and Harper in the salon, appearing enthralled in a magazine that featured Victoria on the cover, along with the caption: "Girls day out in Sydney! Kisses."

READ: David Beckham opens up about complicated marriage to Victoria Beckham in candid interview

It looks like the Beckhams have had an amazing time together as a family, despite David's recent revelations that his 19-year marriage with Victoria has had its 'complications' in the past. During an appearance on Australian TV show The Sunday Project earlier this month, he admitted: "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work. It becomes a little more complicated," before adding, "Sometimes it's the little things that make the biggest difference. I've noticed that with my children."

WATCH: Victoria And David Beckham's Twinning Fashion Moments

Loading the player...

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.