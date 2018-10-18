David Beckham opens up about complicated marriage to Victoria Beckham in candid interview David and Victoria Beckham have been married for 19 years

David Beckham has opened up about his marriage to Victoria Beckham in a new interview during an appearance on Australian TV show The Sunday Project, admitting that their relationship has become "a little more complicated" after being married for 19 years. He said: "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work. It becomes a little more complicated." The 43-year-old continued: "Sometimes it's the little things that make the biggest difference. I've noticed that with my children."

David opened up about his marriage to Victoria

Victoria also spoke about their relationship in a recent interview with Vogue, explaining that the pair are used to ignoring rumours about their marriage. She explained: "People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal. But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that's unfair." She continued: "We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago? It's all about the family unit. We are much stronger the six of us, than we would be if we were individuals. We respect that family bond and that is key."

David has previously spoken about their marriage on Radio 4 show Desert Island Discs. "People have talked about ,'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not," he said. "We stay together because we love each other. We stay together because we have four amazing children. We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents, we were brought up with the right values. Of course you make mistakes over the years. We all know marriage is difficult at times, and it's about working through it."

