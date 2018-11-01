Lorraine Kelly reveals her festive home makeover to HELLO! – see the photos Lorraine relocated to Buckinghamshire last year

There may still be seven weeks to go until Christmas, but Lorraine Kelly is certainly getting in the festive spirit early. "I love Christmas - and there’s no such thing as too much tinsel," the queen of breakfast TV tells HELLO! with a smile as she reveals that the cosy guest cabin in her garden has been transformed into a winter wonderland by home interior brand Wayfair. "It looks so cute in here and it’s not hugely expensive to make all these changes," says Lorraine, 58, who moved to a "beautiful wee village" in Buckinghamshire from her native Scotland last year.

Wayfair’s Resident Style Advisor Nadia McCowan Hill tells HELLO! that "comfort was key" for Lorraine. "We placed cosy textiles like deep berry sheepskins and shimmering scatter cushions at the heart of this look, creating a glittering grotto away from the main house."

Lorraine Kelly's guest house has been transformed for Christmas (Photos: Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk )

Lorraine takes a relaxed approach to her home all year round. "I don’t want it to look like a show home. I don’t even like the formality of throwing a dinner party. If I have guests over, I want them to be comfortably dressed, with lots of wine, and very relaxed. I think everybody should be able to wear slippers," she laughs.

When she does have guests over for dinner, Lorraine has no shortage of anecdotes, having met and interviewed so many showbiz greats. "I’m so lucky – I have already interviewed a lot of people who were on my wish list. Oprah was everything I hoped she’d be and more, full of wisdom, kindness and grace. I pleaded with her to stand for President and she replied, 'No, I like my life too much'."

Lorraine relocated to Buckinghamshire in 2017

One person Lorraine would still like to meet is the Duchess of Sussex. "It’s such wonderful news about the royal baby," says the Scottish star. As for her parenting advice for the royal parents-to-be, Lorraine says: "Enjoy every nanosecond of your tiny wee baby. Because you turn around and they’re 24. Treasure all those milestones because they are so important. And gosh, can you imagine how beautiful that baby is going to be?"

