Emma Willis rarely shares photos of her family life on social media, but over the weekend she delighted her fans after posting a rare picture of all three of her children on a play date with Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's two sons Buzz and Buddy. It looked like a great time was had by all as they went off to the park for a game of pooh sticks, which Emma described as a "beautiful day" on her Instagram post. Emma's followers were quick to comment on the sweet snapshot, which showed all five children lined up overlooking the bridge waiting to see who had won the popular game. "My niece and nephew love that game," one wrote, while another said: "All children should have the chance to play pooh sticks, magical!" A third added: "Beautiful children, just like their mums!"

Emma Willis' children played a game of pooh sticks with Buzz and Buddy Fletcher

Giovanna also posted a photo of their outing on her own Instagram account, reliving the highlights of the day, as well as revealing the realities of being a busy parent. She wrote besides a picture of Emma in the park: "Had a wonderful autumnal day with this beauty. Between us we have 6 children. SIX! As expected, I’m now on my way home thinking about all the half conversations we’ve had, or stories I’ve not heard the end of!"

Both Emma and Giovanna are proud mums-of-three. Emma and husband Matt Willis share daughter Isabelle, nine, Ace, seven, and two-year-old Trixie-Grace, while Giovanna and Tom have sons Buzz, four, two-year-old Buddy and baby son Max Mario, who was born at the end of August. Recently, Giovanna received an outpour of sympathy from fans after she bravely opened up about struggling with baby blues following her baby's birth. In a lengthy message, she concluded with a positive note acknowledging her friends and family around her. She said: "I'm not feeling myself right now BUT thankfully I have a great bunch of people around me who are giving me lots of support and making sure I'm kinder to myself. We must be kinder to ourselves! And we must talk."

