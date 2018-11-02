Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reveals why she is stepping away from social media We miss her almost daily posts!

Fans of Jamie Oliver's wife Jools love the star’s almost daily cute posts of family life on Instagram but lately the mum-of-five has gone quiet on social media, leaving many questioning her absence. On Thursday, however, Jools finally revealed why she is slowly stepping away from her social media accounts.

Replying to a post on Mother of Daughters' Instagram account which talked about social media boundaries and asked whether people now "stop and think twice about what you share" in order to protect one's mental health, Jools said: "I feel exactly the same hence why I am noticeably posting much less as now I think before and realize it’s not worth it, who cares? It's a weird one but sometimes I just want out!!!Xx".

Designer Jools has been noticeably missing from her Instagram, only posting a picture on Thursday after a two-week hiatus. Before that, the 43-year-old would delight her half a million followers with pictures of her and Jamie's children as well as sneak peek's into their homes and holidays almost daily. Jools' latest post, however, was far from her usual family snaps, and instead returned to social media to share a picture from her Little Bird Spring 19 photoshoot.

"A tropical theme and a bit of filming with the fantastic @sam_photography and team shooting Little Bird Spring 19 exciting @littlebirdbyjools," she captioned the post which saw her posing in front of a camera while dressed in an all green outfit which she accessorised with a pair of Veja trainers, the same trainers Meghan Markle wore during the recent royal tour.

Jools' last post before her hiatus was a moving tribute to her "two angels" in honour of Baby Loss Awareness Week last month. Taking to her Instagram page, the wife of celebrity chef Jamie Oliver shared a heartbreaking message with her followers alongside a picture of a burning white candle as she sympathised with those who have lost babies through miscarriage, stillbirth or death in infancy. "A beautiful wave of light to mark the end of an Always emotional Baby Loss Awareness Week," she wrote. "Thinking of all the families who have lost a cherished beautiful baby, either through miscarriage, still birth or neonatal death."

She added: "It is an absolute privilege to have come across some wonderful, strong brave women and families through Instagram who proudly tell their story of their own baby loss and through that support thousands of people going through the same thing." Jools, who tied the knot with Jamie in 2000, is a doting mother to five children; Poppy Honey, 16, Daisy Boo, 15, Petal Blossom, nine, Buddy Bear, eight, and two-year old River Rocket.