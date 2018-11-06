Cheryl makes huge announcement as she breaks Twitter silence after three month hiatus This has got all of Cheryl's fans talking!

Cheryl has been keeping a low profile this year, particularly over the past three months. But on Tuesday, the former Girls Aloud star took to Twitter to reveal some very exciting news. After months of talk surrounding her music comeback, Cheryl released a preview of her music video, for new single Love Made Do It. In the video, Cheryl's silhouette is seen as she dances with a group of backing dancers, wearing a pair of thigh-high boots. Fans were quick to react to the news, with many expressing their excitement in the comments section. "Yay, you're back," one wrote, while another said: "So excited for this!" A third added: "It's finally happening!"

Cheryl has released her new music video

In January, Cheryl hinted that she was going to be returning to singing after a four-year break after she was pictured in the studio. The former X Factor judge was joined by X Factor winners Rak-Su and Naughty Boy – who posted the image on his Instagram account. The caption teased Cheryl’s return further, saying: "SQUAD @raksuraksu @cherylofficial #fblock #naughty #music #watchthisspace."

Cheryl previously opened up on Lorraine about her decision to take a break from music, explaining: "It has been so long, my fans are very patient. I am receiving songs and music and stuff at the moment. I've got the luxury of being able to spend time with my newborn child and I'm going to take that for what it is. A lot of mothers have to rush back after giving birth. I don't think it's fair." A source confirmed that Cheryl would focus on her music this year, telling The Sun Online: "Cheryl is back in the studio and music is her main priority for 2018."

This is Cheryl's first single in four years

It's been a year of ups-and-downs for Cheryl, who announced her split from Liam Payne earlier in the year. The pair remain doting parents to their son Bear, who celebrated his first birthday in March. Cheryl will be performing her new single for the first time later in the month, at the Hits Radio Live show, held at Manchester Arena on 25 November. On the night, she will be joined by Little Mix, Ellie Goulding, The Vamps, Zara Larsson, Mabel, Rak-Su and James Hype.

