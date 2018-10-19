Cheryl delights fans with exciting news - mark your calendars! This will be Cheryl's first performance since welcoming baby Bear

Exciting news for Cheryl fans! The 35-year-old star has confirmed she will be performing her first live gig in four years next month. The Girls Aloud singer, who recently parted ways from One Direction crooner Liam Payne, will take to the stage at the Hits Radio Live show at the Manchester Arena on 25 November. On the night, she will be joined by Little Mix, Ellie Goulding, The Vamps, Zara Larsson, Mabel, Rak-Su and James Hype.

Cheryl is set to perform her first live gig in four years

Cheryl will be performing her new single Love Made Me Do It, with the music video expected to drop very soon. The Fight for this Love hitmaker last released an album in 2014, and has since gone on to welcome her first child with her ex-boyfriend Liam - a son named Bear - who was born in March 2017. Since then, Cheryl has stepped away from music to focus on her charity work, her upcoming TV show and her family.

MORE: The one thing Cheryl really wants for Bear - but can't have

She has been working with record producer Naughty Boy on her new material. Earlier this year, the British songwriter told HELLO!: "We are working on music but I didn't say which relationships will be on the track though. It could be a mother and son relationship - like it could be about baby Bear." Despite acting coy over the new music material, Naughty Boy has previously worked with Cheryl on her track, Craziest Things, which also featured will.i.am.

Loading the player...

The past few months have been an exciting time for Cheryl, who is preparing to make her musical comeback, as well as starring in a new movie adaption of Jacqueline Wilson's novel Four Kids and It. Cheryl will soon return to our TV screens as a judge on new BBC talent show The Greatest Dancer, which is due to air in 2019. She will be joined by Glee's Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse. The trio will make up the Dance Captains who will be on the search to find the nation's next best dancer.

Exclusive: Naughty Boy discusses friendship with Cheryl

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.