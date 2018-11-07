Cheryl reveals the surprising reason she took such a long break from music Cheryl is releasing her first single in four years, Love Made Me Do It

Cheryl has opened up about why she took a four-year break from the music industry, and it's for an excellent reason! The former X Factor judge, who is currently releasing her first single, Love Made Me Do It, after her long hiatus, admitted that she needed a break for her 'sanity'. Chatting to The Sun, she said: "I needed [the break] for my sanity. I honestly didn't know how much I needed it until I did it. I'd just had enough. I wasn't inspired, I was jaded. It felt like a negative space I was living in and then you get to the point where it's like, what is the point?"

Cheryl spoke about her long break from music

She continued: "I could be doing something I hate doing and feel the same way, so why am I like putting myself through this? I like a balance. I like peace and harmony in my life." The Fight For This Love star has kept a low profile this year after splitting from her partner and the father of her son, Liam Payne. However, the former Girls Aloud band members took to Twitter after a three-month break to announce her new music video, and fans were delighted to see her return. One person wrote: "Yay, you're back," while another added: "It's finally happening!"

Cheryl previously opened up about taking a break from music during a visit to Lorraine, and said: "It has been so long, my fans are very patient. I am receiving songs and music and stuff at the moment. I've got the luxury of being able to spend time with my newborn child and I'm going to take that for what it is. A lot of mothers have to rush back after giving birth. I don't think it's fair."

