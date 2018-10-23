Cheryl wows in stunning red dress at Prince's Trust gala Some might say she looks red hot...

Cheryl has wowed at the Prince's Trust We Are Most Amused and Amazed event. Stepping out, the 35-year-old looked simply incredible in a vibrant red evening dress. Sexy yet elegant, the dress featured a deep v-neck with a draped wrap silhouette and asymmetrical design on just one sleeve. Sticking to a one-tonal colour palette, the singer matched her shoes to the look, wearing gorgeous red suede strappy heeled sandals and had her manicure and pedicure done in the same hue. She wore her long her down with a loose wave to it, a stunning diamanté choker and her makeup was kept natural-looking, dewy and she wore a rose-red shade on the lips and added fluttery fake lashes to the look.

The dress was designed by the Russian fashion designer, Ulyana Sergeenko, who has also dressed the likes of Kerry Washington, Selena Gomez, Game of Thrones star, Emilia Clarke, and top model, Natalia Vodianova.

Cheryl made the public appearance as she prepares to return to the spotlight with new music after almost four years away (yes, really). The mother-of-one has been booked to appear at the Hits Radio Live 2018 on Sunday 25 November alongside the likes of Little Mix, Ellie Goulding, The Vamps, Zara Larsson, Mabel, Rak-Su and James Hype, and her new album is expected imminently.

Her first single is rumoured to be called, Love Made Me Do It, which is said to hit airwaves on 26 October 2018. Previously speaking of her new album, Cheryl actually revealed that her former Girls Aloud bandmate, Nicola Roberts, has been working on material with her.

She told The Sun: "Nicola and I wrote every track together."

“It's been great working with one of my best friends, but I'm really proud of the album and excited for people to hear the new music."

We certainly can't wait.