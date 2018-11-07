Jools Oliver gives sneak peek into her children's fun playroom Fans are desperate to get the rainbow light!

Despite recently speaking out about her decision to post less on social media, Jools Oliver couldn't help but share an adorable photo of her youngest child River Rocket playing in the family's super fun looking playroom. The picture shows two-year-old River playing with his toy cars and lining them up in a neat row. Jools captioned the image with, "A young Buds," which suggests that her older son Buddy, eight, used to do the same thing with his toy cars! The photo also shows the Oliver children's playroom, including an amazing rainbow neon-light, a traditional toy train set, a trolley full of books and some stylish but sweet furnishings including a knitted footstool and a fluffy chair. Her five children certainly are lucky!

Little River lining up his cars

Fans were quick to compliment the play area and comment on River's obsession with toy cars. One wrote: "Gosh that has brought back memories... my boy is now 14 but he used to line his little cars up like this all round the living room rug ... too cute," while another asked: "Love the rainbow light Can you tell me where it’s from?" A third added: "Can you share where you book storage things is from ? It’s great!"

READ: Cheryl reveals the surprising reason she took such a long break from music

The gorgeous Oliver children

Jools recently admitted that she is planning to slowly step away from her social media accounts in response to a post made by blogger Mother of Daughters, aka Clemmie Hooper, who had spoken about social media boundaries. Clemmie asked whether people now stop and think twice about what they share in order to protect their privacy and mental health. Jools wrote in the comments section: "I feel exactly the same hence why I am noticeably posting much less as now I think before and realise it’s not worth it, who cares? It's a weird one but sometimes I just want out!!!Xx." Jools had been noticeably missing from her Instagram account, and had only posted a picture on Thursday after a two-week hiatus. Previous to that, Jamie Oliver's wife would post photos almost daily of her family life.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver on the romance of cooking for Jools

Loading the player...

READ: Emma Thompson is chic in teal trouser suit at Buckingham Palace

Like this story?Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.