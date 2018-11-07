Emma Thompson is chic in teal trouser suit at Buckingham Palace The film star wore an elegant outfit to receive her honours in London

It was a big day for Dame Emma Thompson on Wednesday! The Love Actually actress attended an Investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace to receive her damehood with her husband Greg Wise, and we have to say, she looked stunning. The star wore a teal-coloured trouser suit with coordinating top for the occasion, which featured black lapels and buttons. It was an elegant choice for the prestigious event and is really the shade of the season right now. Emma is known for her work on and off screen as an actress, writer, activist and comedienne, receiving her damehood in recognition of her services to drama. She also attended the ceremony with her two children, Gaia Wise and Tindy Agaba.

The star looked radiant as she arrived at the Palace to receive the accolade. We love the sophisticated cut of her trouser suit and her hair worn in a chic slicked-back style. Emma's daughter looked equally elegant in a pale pink dress with gorgeous lace jacket and black lace heels. The family looked to be enjoying their special day out together.

At 59, Emma is certainly growing old gracefully and celebrates life in her 50s. She told The Guardian that if you look after yourself and you're healthy, then you'll have the energy to do things. She said: "I do think the infantilisation of our generation is one of the huge issues of our time. People wanting to be 35 when they're 50 makes me think: why? Why don't you be 50 and be good at that? And also embody the kinds of choices that are sustainable at that age."

Movie-wise, Emma is as busy as ever with a new film in the pipeline. The actress is to star in How to Build a Girl playing a music magazine editor who employs rock music critic 'Dolly Wilde' in the early 1990s.

