Lisa Armstrong befriends Emma Willis at awards night - see photo

Following what can only be described as a very tough year, Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong let her hair down and looked carefree as she joined Emma Willis at an awards ceremony on Tuesday night. The 42-year-old chief Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist looked amazing with her bright blonde hair pushed back, while wearing a demure all-black outfit, as she helped judge the Rising Star talent competition at Under the Bridge in London. Fans were delighted when she took to the stage alongside TV presenter Emma and Stephen Mulhern.

Lisa's fun outing came a few days after it was revealed that ex-husband Ant was "told off" by a judge after failing to attend a divorce hearing on Monday. The Saturday Night Takeaway host was seen going for a walk with new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett and his pet dog Hurley on Wimbledon Common in new photos published on Tuesday. During the hearing, Mr Justice Mostyn reportedly asked Ant's barrister Jonathan Southgate QC where his client was. According to MailOnline, he said: "Why is he not here? There isn't one law for the famous and one for the rest of the community. The rules say he was supposed to be here - and that can be reported." Mr Justice Mostyn added: "He has been told off."

It was previously estimated that the former couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million - half of Ant's £62million fortune - making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.

