This is what Ant McPartlin did instead of attending divorce court with Lisa Armstrong The TV presenter was 'told off' by the judge for not attending

Ant McPartlin was "told off" by a judge after failing to attend a divorce hearing with his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong on Monday, and now it’s been revealed what he did instead. The Saturday Night Takeaway host was seen going for a walk with new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett and his pet dog Hurley on Wimbledon Common in new photos published on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old and his former PA were both dressed down in padded coats and wellies, and shared a public display of affection as they kissed and walked arm-in-arm together. The walk came as Ant was due at a High Court hearing over his divorce with his ex-wife, which regarded their legal battle over his estimated £60million fortune and custody of their pet Labrador.

Ant McPartlin missed his divorce hearing on Monday

During the hearing, Mr Justice Mostyn reportedly asked Ant's barrister Jonathan Southgate QC where his client was. According to MailOnline, he said: "Why is he not here? There isn't one law for the famous and one for the rest of the community. The rules say he was supposed to be here - and that can be reported." Mr Justice Mostyn added: "He has been told off." It was previously estimated that the former couple's divorce settlement could cost around £31million - half of Ant's £62million fortune - making it one of the largest sums paid out by a UK celebrity.

Lisa was seen arriving at Royal Courts of Justice

Ant and Lisa, both 42, were granted a divorce last month over the TV presenter's adultery and because he was "intolerable to live with". They confirmed their split in January after months of speculation; they had been together for 23 years and married in 2006. At the time, his representative said: "Ant is very sad to announce that, after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

