Holly Willoughby leaves for Australia to film I'm A Celebrity - see her casual look
She's heading to Australia!
Holly Willoughby boarded her plane for Australia at Heathrow Airport on Saturday morning, looking very casual and relaxed in a black leather jacket, jeans and white trainers. Known for her daily polished looks on This Morning, perhaps the star is taking on a more dressed-down style for her time in Australia? The 37-year-old jetted Down Under to join Declan Donnelly, as they prepare to host the newest series of I'm A Celebrity! Like Dec, the mum-of-three is also taking her family with her, and she's set out some strict rules for the children. She told The Sun: "I’ve had to be really clear with them, they can play for a couple of hours but none of us are on holiday. We’re all doing work."
READ: Strictly Come Dancing's Karen and Kevin Clifton open up in first interview since split
Holly at Heathrow Airport
Scarlett Moffatt is also in Australia to host the spin-off show Extra Camp. The 27-year-old travelled first-class on Tuesday and shared a glamorous photo of herself sipping champagne on the flight with fans, along with the caption: "Still feel like a competition winner when I fly business." She has since been making herself at home with the jungle, and shared another photo of her reunion with medic bob, writing alongside the picture: "It’s official I’m in the jungle!! My medic bob is here."
READ: Declan Donnelly’s baby daughter just made a very long first flight to Australia - photo
WATCH: Holly Willoughby's High Street Style
According to The Sun, when the show starts on Sunday 18 November, viewers can expect to see the following stars in the jungle: EastEnders actress Rita Simons, DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack, X-Factor runner-up Fleur East, Vamps singer James McVey, The Chase star Anne Hegerty, football manager Harry Redknapp, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan and Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer. We can't wait to tune into the first episode!
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.