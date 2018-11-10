Holly Willoughby leaves for Australia to film I'm A Celebrity - see her casual look She's heading to Australia!

Holly Willoughby boarded her plane for Australia at Heathrow Airport on Saturday morning, looking very casual and relaxed in a black leather jacket, jeans and white trainers. Known for her daily polished looks on This Morning, perhaps the star is taking on a more dressed-down style for her time in Australia? The 37-year-old jetted Down Under to join Declan Donnelly, as they prepare to host the newest series of I'm A Celebrity! Like Dec, the mum-of-three is also taking her family with her, and she's set out some strict rules for the children. She told The Sun: "I’ve had to be really clear with them, they can play for a couple of hours but none of us are on holiday. We’re all doing work."

READ: Strictly Come Dancing's Karen and Kevin Clifton open up in first interview since split

Holly at Heathrow Airport

Scarlett Moffatt is also in Australia to host the spin-off show Extra Camp. The 27-year-old travelled first-class on Tuesday and shared a glamorous photo of herself sipping champagne on the flight with fans, along with the caption: "Still feel like a competition winner when I fly business." She has since been making herself at home with the jungle, and shared another photo of her reunion with medic bob, writing alongside the picture: "It’s official I’m in the jungle!! My medic bob is here."

READ: Declan Donnelly’s baby daughter just made a very long first flight to Australia - photo

WATCH: Holly Willoughby's High Street Style

Loading the player...

According to The Sun, when the show starts on Sunday 18 November, viewers can expect to see the following stars in the jungle: EastEnders actress Rita Simons, DIY SOS host Nick Knowles, Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack, X-Factor runner-up Fleur East, Vamps singer James McVey, The Chase star Anne Hegerty, football manager Harry Redknapp, Coronation Street actress Sair Khan and Hollyoaks actor Malique Thompson-Dwyer. We can't wait to tune into the first episode!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.