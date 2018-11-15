Eighties boy band Bros are back and Matt Goss is looking for The One - watch our video interview! The twins are still melting hearts around the world…

Remember boy band Bros? Gorgeous twin brothers Matt and Luke, plus their pal Craig Logan (who left the band in 1989) caused hysteria among the 'Brosette' fans around the world in the late eighties and early nineties. Everyone knew their hit When Will I Be Famous - but after a few years of Bros mania, all went quiet, the twins fell out and both moved to America. Luke made a name for himself in the movie world acting in films such as Hellboy II, while Matt has his own residency in Las Vegas called 'Mat Goss at The Mirage'.

Now, 28 years on, the brothers reunited on camera in a moving documentary Bros: After the Screaming Stops, which shows them rebuild their relationship as they perform together again. In part two of HELLO!'s Bros interviews, we ask the Goss brothers about their home life, romance and Christmas plans…

You both live in the US now. Do you miss Britain and would you want to move back?

Matt: Yeah with all my heart. This is home. When I get to put my brogues on and walk the streets and parks of London, I feel like I'm home

Luke: I haven't wanted to be here. I went to LA, got a film crew – 20 years I've been doing that now. This time [in the UK] more than any time - the permanency of the place, the architecture, the people, the language that Brits have with each other, the tongue in cheek self-deprecating - it's enticing. Yeah I want to spend some time back here. Matt: There's one thing about us that's beautiful about here is we don't have to explain ourselves. We've been in front of the British public for 30 years, so we've grown up in front of the British public – they're an extension of our family.

Luke, you have a partner Shirley Lewis and a step-daughter. Matt, is there anyone in your life romantically right now?

Matt: I'm single, I'm happy single. I'd love to find that place and have a family and get married. That's certainly something that will make everything complete for me. I really feel like I'm ready to share all that with someone special but I'm also happily single.

What are your Christmas plans? Will you spend it together this year?

Luke: We have done in the past. The idea is maybe to go to the Caribbean and spend some time, goof around a bit and no work. Water-ski, scuba dive, ride some horses. And just chill without a schedule, just hang out. It sounds ridiculous but we haven't done that.

Bros performed at the O2 for a comeback concert in 2017 – what was that like for you?

Matt: I do 150 shows a year every year and I've pined to get back on stage with Luke. There's something really wonderful about how we know each other. I've played with some of the greatest musicians in the world and I'm a big fan of my brother's ability as a drummer. Musicianship aside, to have that camaraderie and that love. The best way I can put it is 'the sunset looks better when you're with someone you love'. That's what a crowd is to me, a beautiful sunset. To know that I'm sharing it with my brother is truly priceless.

